Grand opening of Monroe Town Green Splash Pad Saturday

When the new Town Green in Monroe had its Grand Opening on April 18, it did not include the much anticipated splash pad. But that is all changing this Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, the community will get an opportunity to experience what summer will be like in downtown Monroe this year.

Sandy Daniels, Monroe Main Street and events coordinator, said the splash pad will be open on weekends throughout the month of May. The exact hours are not yet available.

“It will then be open daily for the summer months,” Daniels said, confirming that there is no cost for this feature.

So during those long hot summer days, the community will be able to bring the family downtown to cool off in Monroe Town Green’s new water feature.

