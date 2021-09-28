Gwinnet County hosts Hispanic Latino Heritage Month Oct. 5 with Heritage Night Celebration

Gwinnett County is celebrating the contributions of our Hispanic and Latino communities during Hispanic Latino Heritage Month, which runs through October 15.

The festivities will include a Heritage Night celebration on Tuesday, October 5 at 6:00pm at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. Registration is required for this event, which will feature food, music, and a proclamation from the Board of Commissioners recognizing Hispanic Latino Heritage Month in Gwinnett County. RSVP on Eventbrite by Thursday, September 30.

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.