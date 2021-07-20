Gwinnett and Walton Habitat Merge as Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity

The first combined home build for Walton Begins in September, 2021

The newly combined Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity is seeking community sponsors to help raise $26,000 for the first Habitat for Humanity home to be built in Walton County this fall. Local donations already include the donation of property by Darrell McWaters and $10,000 by HOPE Monroe as well as others.

Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for humanity released the following information about the merger and first joint build in Walton County:

Over 30 years ago, a group of concerned citizens banded together to create the Gwinnett County affiliate for Habitat for Humanity. Since 1988 volunteers and staff members have been working to provide strength and stability through shelter to local families. In 2020 we dedicated our 150th home in Gwinnett County and began our first Neighborhood Revitalization project. This year brought our merger with the Walton County Habitat for Humanity affiliate to create Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity as a combined affiliate in both counties. We will build our first home in Walton County this Fall. Our continued dedication to home repairs through our “A Brush With Kindness” program in both counties assists all types of families in need with home improvements allowing them to remain and thrive in their homes. The collaboration of volunteers, staff, donors and sponsors transforms our communities bringing people together to build better homes and brighter futures for every family we serve.

Join us in celebrating our new partnership between the Gwinnett and Walton County affiliates of Habitat for Humanity. We have now merged to become Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity, and we will be building our first home in Walton County this Fall. We begin construction in September 2021. We are so grateful for our generous sponsors and donors that are partnering with us to fund this build for a deserving family in Walton County. Our partners and sponsors on this build include the following:

Darrell McWaters – We are grateful for his property donation for this home build.

Lowe’s Home Improvement – We are thrilled to have been awarded grant funding for use in the construction of this new Walton County home.

Wells Fargo Bank – We are thankful for our partnership with the bank and their continued generosity and support for local Habitat builds.

Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity ReStore – Our own local Habitat ReStore has committed funds tosponsor this build and will send team members to volunteer on the build site.

HOPE Monroe – They will match donated funds up to $10,000.00 to assist in building costs.Our team has been excited to spend more time in Walton County building relationships with local leaders, businesses and churches to gain an understanding of the needs in the area. We have been thrilled to meet so many amazing community members who have welcomed us with open arms and committed to working with us. Together we will succeed in building homes, communities and hope in Walton County.

We need the help of the local community to raise an additional $26,000.00 in donations to completely fund this new home building project. You may contact our office directly to contribute by speaking with Jen Welch at 770-931-8080, ext: 1101. We have also established a donation page to allow direct donations to this project: https://habitatgwinnett.charityproud.org/Donate/MiniCampaign/13218