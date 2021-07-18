Gwinnett Board of Commissioners to consider keeping General Fund millage rate the same as last year

The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners will consider keeping the General Fund millage rate the same as last year, at 6.95 mills, during their next business meeting on Tuesday, July 20 at 2:00pm.



The Commissioners held their first of three public hearings for residents to comment on Monday, July 12. The second and third hearings will be held Monday, July 19 at 9:30am and 6:30pm in the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.



In addition to the public hearings, commissioners also welcome online comments about the proposed 2021 millage rates by visiting GCGA.us/MillageRateComments. The comment period closes Monday, July 19 at 9:30pm.