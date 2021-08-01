Gwinnett County PD is accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy

(Lawrenceville, Georgia) The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications for the next Citizen’s Police Academy. The Citizens Police Academy will run from September 7 to October 26 on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30pm. to 8:30pm.

The mission of the Gwinnett County Police Department Citizens Police Academy is to create and develop a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens who want to learn more about their police department. Examples of topics covered include: Crime Prevention, Communications (911), Criminal Investigations, Gangs, K-9, S.W.A.T, Crime Scene Investigations, Aviation, Hazardous Disposal Unit, Accident Investigation Unit, DUI Enforcement, Active Threats, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Traffic Enforcement, and Use of Force.

Citizens who are interested in joining the Citizen’s Police Academy can obtain an application here. These applications will need to be received no later than August 24th to be considered. Applications received after the deadline will be considered for future CPA sessions (dates to be determined later). The applications can be submitted the following ways:

Email: william.rooks@gwinnettcounty.com

Mail: P.O. Box 602

Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Questions regarding the Citizens Police Academy can be submitted via email to Sergeant Eric Rooks atWilliam.Rooks@GwinnettCounty.com.