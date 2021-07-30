Gwinnett Daily Post and Live Healthy Gwinnett host Community Health Fair Saturday

Take charge of your health!

Gwinnett Daily Post and Live Healthy Gwinnett invite you to their first Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 31 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center.

Visit with vendors, participate in health screenings, learn about ongoing community wellness activities for all ages, win giveaways, and more.

The Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center is located at 100 East Crogan Street in Lawrenceville. For more information about upcoming community health fairs, visit LiveHealthyGwinnett.com.