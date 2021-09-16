Gwinnett detectives seek information in decades old homicide after remains identified through DNA

Remains found in woods in Stone Mountain in 1982 were believed to have been there for 6 – 10 years

(Lawrenceville, Ga., September 16, 2020) – Gwinnett Police Homicide identified previously unidentified remains found in 1982 using genealogy DNA from the victim’s daughter. In 1982 human remains were found in the woods off Deshong Dr. in unincorporated Stone Mountain. A female skull was collected along with some physical evidence at the scene. At the time, it was believed the remains had been out there for 6-10 years. Detectives were not able to identify the victim.

Recently, at a friend’s urging, Janis Adams submitted her DNA to a law enforcement database… her DNA matched the remains. Janis Adams has so far spent her entire life never knowing what happened to her mother. She did not know if her mother abandoned her as an infant, went missing from Atlanta or had possibly been murdered around 1972 or 1973. Her father, uncle and brother never knew what really happened when her mother disappeared in the early 1970s. Janis has spent most of her adult life trying to locate any information she could possibly find about her mother’s whereabouts.

In March 2021, Detective Dorminy in the Gwinnett Homicide Unit shipped the unidentified victim’s skull to Othram Labs to have them generate a DNA profile. Othram Labs matched the remains to the daughter of the victim, Janis Adams. Detective Dorminy contacted Janis Adams who identified her mother as Marlene Standridge. On August 25, 2021 Janis Adams, her friend Jody Mallonee, her cousin Chamberlain Standridge, and her uncle Stanley Standridge (Marlene’s brother) came to Gwinnett Police Headquarters to speak with Detective Dorminy. At that meeting, a DNA sample was obtained from Janis Adams to confirm the DNA results were a match.

In September, Othram labs confirmed Janis Adams was in fact, a match to Marlene Standridge. Almost four decades later, Gwinnett Homicide Detectives continue to look for innovative technologies and new information to assist them in cases to help bring closure to victim’s families who have spent decades not knowing what happened to their loved ones.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, or knew Marlene Standridge please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.