Gwinnett PD is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 25, 2023) – Gwinnett Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Deztani Cheryce Williams (30 years old).

On October 4, a family reported Deztani missing. She was last known to be near the QuikTrip at 6140 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross. Deztani’s family last had contact with her on September 15. She has black hair, brown eyes, is five foot and eight inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

