Gwinnett PD to participate in the DEA National Drug Take Back Initiative on Oct. 28

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 15, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department will participate in the DEA National Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The National Drug Take Back Initiative will allow the community to drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites around the county. This program is designed for people who want to get rid of medications but don’t have a way to dispose of them properly. The proper disposal of unused medications can save lives and protect the environment. Improper disposal of medications can contaminate the water supply and pose a risk of accidental poisoning and overdose.

People who drop off medications will not be asked questions about their medical history or how they came into possession of the medications.

Drop off Location Sites: Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

District 6 – Bay Creek Precinct 185 Ozora Road, Loganville

Police Headquarters 770 Hi Hope Road, Lawrenceville

Universal Church/Iglesia Universal 6081 Singleton Road, Norcross

District 2 – South Precinct 2180 Stone Drive, Lilburn

District 3 – North Precinct 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford

District 4 – East Precinct 2273 Alcovy Road, Dacula

District 5 – Central Precinct 3125 Satellite Blvd, Duluth

