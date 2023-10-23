Gwinnett PD to participate in the DEA National Drug Take Back Initiative on Oct. 28

press release from Gwinnett County Police Department

10/23/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Government, Police and Fire, Top News 0

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 15, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department will participate in the DEA National Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The National Drug Take Back Initiative will allow the community to drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites around the county. This program is designed for people who want to get rid of medications but don’t have a way to dispose of them properly. The proper disposal of unused medications can save lives and protect the environment. Improper disposal of medications can contaminate the water supply and pose a risk of accidental poisoning and overdose.

People who drop off medications will not be asked questions about their medical history or how they came into possession of the medications.

Drop off Location Sites:                         Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

District 6 – Bay Creek Precinct                 185 Ozora Road, Loganville

Police Headquarters                                 770 Hi Hope Road, Lawrenceville 

Universal Church/Iglesia Universal          6081 Singleton Road, Norcross

District 2 – South Precinct                         2180 Stone Drive, Lilburn

District 3 – North Precinct                         2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford

District 4 – East Precinct                           2273 Alcovy Road, Dacula

District 5 – Central Precinct                       3125 Satellite Blvd, Duluth 

