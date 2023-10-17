Gwinnett Police seek armed robber who followed 2 female victims to their car

Crime Stopper tipsters can receive a cash reward in event of arrest and indictment

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 17, 2023) –Gwinnett County Police detectives are looking to identify someone who robbed two women in a Burger King parking lot.

On Oct. 6, at about 8 p.m., the suspect allowed followed two women out of the Burger King at 1939 Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville. After the victim’s got into their car, the suspect got into the back passenger seat and presented a handgun. The suspect demanded money and fled on foot after being given some cash.

The suspect is described as a young Hispanic male wearing a LA Dodgers hat with a decal on the bill. He had a black jacket, blue, black, and white plaid pants and had a crossbody bag on.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

