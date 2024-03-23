Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity Community Impact Day 2024 scheduled for April 27

Event will take place at the Boys and Girls Club in Monroe
Monroe, GA March 22, 2024 – Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to announce
the much-anticipated Walton County Community Impact Day 2024, a day dedicated to fostering
positive change and empowerment within the Walton County community. This year’s event, in
collaboration with, The City of Monroe, Walton County, Manifested Strategies, LLC, promises to
be an inspiring and transformative experience for all attendees.
Scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, the Community Impact Day will feature
engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and insightful keynote addresses focused on
key areas of community development, including educational empowerment, affordable
homeownership, workforce development, and personal wellness. The goal for this event is to
provide resources, tools, and motivation to help individuals become ready for affordable
homeownership!
“We are excited to bring together individuals, organizations, and community leaders who share
our commitment to making a meaningful impact in Walton County,” said Rhonda Streat,
Director of Homeowner Services with Habitat. “Through collaborative efforts and innovative
solutions, we aim to empower individuals and families to create lasting change and build a
brighter future for themselves and their communities.”
Keynote Address will be delivered by Stephanie Calabrese, Interdisciplinary Artist, and Monroe’s very own! Calabrese is an interdisciplinary artist, recognized for her exploration of the human experience. Her debut documentary feature, “UNSPOKEN,” examines racial division through the experiences of a small southern town. The film garnered recognition at seven U.S. film festivals, earning multiple awards. She is the author of best-selling book “The Art of iPhoneography: A Guide to Mobile Creativity” and “Lens on Life: Documenting Your World
Through Photography.”
Stephanie Calabrese
Event Details:
Date: 4/27/2024
Time: 10am
Location: Walton County Boys and Girls Club – 405 Community Ct, Monroe, GA 30655
Registration: No registration required, free lunch included
For more information about Walton County Community Impact Day 2024 and how to get
involved contact Rhonda Streat at rstreat@habitatgwinnett.org.
Habitat Deputy Executive Director, Jen Welch, states “We believe that by bringing people
together as a community, we can create meaningful change and build a brighter, sustainable
future for all residents of Walton County. We invite everyone to join us for this inspiring event
and take part in the transformative journey towards achieving strength, stability, and
independence.”
About Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its
earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in South
Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a
leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in
more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for
Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their
own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support,
volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families
achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.
Through shelter, we empower. The Gwinnett County affiliate was established in 1988,
expanded to include the Walton County service area in 2021 and has offices and ReStore in
Lawrenceville, GA. To learn more, visit www.gwinnettwaltonhabitat.org
