Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity Community Impact Day 2024 scheduled for April 27

Event will take place at the Boys and Girls Club in Monroe

Monroe, GA March 22, 2024 – Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to announce

the much-anticipated Walton County Community Impact Day 2024, a day dedicated to fostering

positive change and empowerment within the Walton County community. This year’s event, in

collaboration with, The City of Monroe, Walton County, Manifested Strategies, LLC, promises to

be an inspiring and transformative experience for all attendees.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, the Community Impact Day will feature

engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and insightful keynote addresses focused on

key areas of community development, including educational empowerment, affordable

homeownership, workforce development, and personal wellness. The goal for this event is to

provide resources, tools, and motivation to help individuals become ready for affordable

homeownership!

“We are excited to bring together individuals, organizations, and community leaders who share

our commitment to making a meaningful impact in Walton County,” said Rhonda Streat,

Director of Homeowner Services with Habitat. “Through collaborative efforts and innovative

solutions, we aim to empower individuals and families to create lasting change and build a

brighter future for themselves and their communities.”

Keynote Address will be delivered by Stephanie Calabrese, Interdisciplinary Artist, and Monroe’s very own! Calabrese is an interdisciplinary artist, recognized for her exploration of the human experience. Her debut documentary feature, “UNSPOKEN,” examines racial division through the experiences of a small southern town. The film garnered recognition at seven U.S. film festivals, earning multiple awards. She is the author of best-selling book “The Art of iPhoneography: A Guide to Mobile Creativity” and “Lens on Life: Documenting Your World

Through Photography.”

Stephanie Calabrese

Event Details:

Date: 4/27/2024

Time: 10am

Location: Walton County Boys and Girls Club – 405 Community Ct, Monroe, GA 30655

Registration: No registration required, free lunch included

For more information about Walton County Community Impact Day 2024 and how to get

involved contact Rhonda Streat at rstreat@habitatgwinnett.org.

Habitat Deputy Executive Director, Jen Welch, states “We believe that by bringing people

together as a community, we can create meaningful change and build a brighter, sustainable

future for all residents of Walton County. We invite everyone to join us for this inspiring event

and take part in the transformative journey towards achieving strength, stability, and

independence.”

About Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its

earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in South

Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a

leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in

more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for

Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their

own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support,

volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families

achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.

Through shelter, we empower. The Gwinnett County affiliate was established in 1988,

expanded to include the Walton County service area in 2021 and has offices and ReStore in

Lawrenceville, GA. To learn more, visit www.gwinnettwaltonhabitat.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

