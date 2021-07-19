Hitachi automotive plant in Monroe is hiring

Hitachi Automotive of the Americas in Monroe has many new job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
These job postings were found on the Hitachi Career website on July 19, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
- Maintenance Technician (G shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Facilities Maintenance Technician (A shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Maintenance EngineerNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Sr. Manager, Production (VTC/ICE)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Sr. Production Supervisor (VTC/ICE)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Lead EngineerNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Maintenance Technician (E shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Group Lead – Machining (Steering) – A shiftNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Quality InspectorNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Maintenance Technician (F shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Production Group Lead – VTC Machining (E shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Warehouse Group Lead – Bldg 1 (E shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- CNC Operator – Steering (A shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Warehouse Supervisor (Steering)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Maintenance Technician (G shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Paint Line Operator – Propeller Shaft (C shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.Maintenance SupervisorNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Production Group Lead – Steering Assembly – Packing (B shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Production EngineerNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Sr. EngineerNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Quality EngineerNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Engineer IINEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Sr. SupervisorNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Lead EngineerNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- MATERIAL HANDLER (VTC and Propeller Shaft)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- MATERIAL HANDLER (Steering)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- CNC Operator – VTC MachiningNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- CNC Operator – SteeringNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Assembly Operator – Steering (B and C shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Assembly Operator – Steering (A shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Assembly Operator – Propeller Shaft (B and C shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Assembly Operator – Propeller Shaft (A shift)NEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
- Assembly Operator – VTC AssemblyNEWMonroe, Georgia, United StatesHitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
