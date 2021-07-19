Hitachi automotive plant in Monroe is hiring

07/19/2021 Sharon Swanepoel

Hitachi Automotive of the Americas in Monroe has many new job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

These job postings were found on the Hitachi Career website on July 19, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

