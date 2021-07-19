Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Gwinnett on Thursday, July 22

Get rid of your old paint, propane tanks, and leftover pesticides at our Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Thursday, July 22 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.

This free event gives residents the opportunity to drop off up to five containers of HHW for recycling, reuse, or proper disposal. If your weekends are filled with sports and yard work, this is your opportunity to recycle or properly dispose of your HHW on a weekday.

For more information, a description of the container size limitation, and a list of acceptable items, visit GwinnettH2O.com/GetInvolved or GwinnettCB.org/Event/HHW