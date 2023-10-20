Joint Walton and Newton County Job Fair Tuesday

Walton County and Newton County are co-hosting another Regional Job Fair from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at Newton High School in Covington, located at 1 Ram Way in Covington, Ga.

Local job seekers looking to find jobs in manufacturing, government and health care industries will be able to share their resume’s with some 30 or 40 companies looking to hire. There will be employers from local industries to area hospitals and local governments as well as various retail businesses across both counties.

The job fair is free and open to all age groups for job seekers looking to be gainfully employed.

