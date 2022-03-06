Just 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Walton County Schools; zero in Social Circle City Schools

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Walton County School District dropped to 2 for week Feb. 25 – March 3, 2022. This is 0.01 % of the 16,212 individuals at the school and is down from 8 the previous week.

Below is the report for the week of Feb. 25 – March 3, 2022 for WCSD .All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData

Cases at Social City Schools remained at zero for the week ending March 4, 2022. This is the second week in a row that no new cases were reported at SCCS. Click or tap on the link below for additional information.https://drive.google.com/…/14NU811guNwIyqdTlnpJ…/view…