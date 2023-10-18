Kemp will be back in Walton County Thursday for the annual Republican BBQ

Gov. Brian Kemp buses arrive at an earlier GOP BBQ at the property of the late Roy Roberts Sr. – file photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

With early voting underway Monday morning, it is only fitting the annual Walton County Republican Party BBQ is upon us. The annual event is set for Thursday at The Towers at Snows Mill in Monroe.

This year’s event has been re-named in honor of the late Roy Roberts Sr., who helped

put the Republican Party on the map in Walton County. The event is looked forward to each year by citizens and elected officials alike.

Governor Brian Kemp will be the guest of honor and will meet and greet attendees before addressing the crowd. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served, organizer Marc McMain said. Tickets are $30.

Gov. Kemp is scheduled to arrive at 5:30 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided until speaking begins at 5:50 p.m. McMain, Roy Roberts, Jr. and Rep. Bruce Williamson will each briefly speak before Gov. Kemp takes the stage. When Gov. Kemp is finished addressing the crowd, music resumes with dinner being served at approximately 6:30 p.m

