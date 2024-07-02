Know before you go: GDOT traffic details and worst travel times for July 4th holiday weekend

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is suspending lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes for the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend. The suspension will begin at 12 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, July 3, and continue until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. During this period, construction-related lane closures will be on hold to facilitate smoother travel. However, Georgia DOT urges travelers to remain cautious, as crews may still be working near highways, and some long-term lane closures may still be in place due to safety considerations. Additionally, lane closures for incident management or emergency maintenance may occur at any time on any route.



To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to plan their trips in advance, especially in areas expected to experience heavy traffic, such as metro Atlanta interstates and major interstates outside the city.

Metro Atlanta interstates:

Historical travel patterns predict typical traffic flow on metro Atlanta interstates leading into the holiday weekend from

Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3, with moderate congestion expected from 3 to 7 p.m. each day.

expected from 3 to 7 p.m. each day. Light to normal traffic is anticipated on the July 4th holiday.

is anticipated on the July 4th holiday. Post-holiday heavy traffic is expected on Friday, July 5, and Sunday, July 7, particularly between 12 and 8 p.m.

is expected on Friday, July 5, and Sunday, July 7, particularly between 12 and 8 p.m. Moderate post-holiday congestion is anticipated on Saturday, July 6, during the afternoon.

Metro Atlanta surface streets:

Motorists traveling on metro Atlanta surface streets should anticipate heavier-than-usual trafficfrom midday to evening on both Tuesday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 3. However, Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5, are predicted to have normal to lighter-than-normal traffic flows.

The specific surface streets where increased congestion is expected include:

SR 3 N/Cobb Pkwy

SR 141 N/Peachtree Rd

SR 140 NE/Jimmy Carter Blvd

SR 3 West Central/Northside Dr.

SR 8 East Central/Ponce De Leon Ave

SR 42 E/Moreland Ave

SR 154 SE/Memorial Dr.

SR 35 S/US Hwy 19

Major interstates outside of metro Atlanta:

Historical July 4th Weekend travel data from the previous holiday weekend for major interstates outside of metro Atlanta have shown the following trends:

I-20 is expected to have heavy congestion eastbound entering metro Atlanta; light travel westbound exiting the city towards Alabama; and moderate congestion eastbound entering South Carolina.

entering metro Atlanta; exiting the city towards Alabama; and entering South Carolina. I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge.

is predicted to have coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge. I -24 eastbound heavy congestion in Northwest Georgia (near Chattanooga).

in Northwest Georgia (near Chattanooga). I-16 westbound heavy congestion exiting Savannah and I-16 eastbound heavy congestion entering Savannah.

exiting Savannah and entering Savannah. I-95 northbound and southbound is expected to see light travel in Savannah.

Express Lanes:

Changes to the Express Lanes schedule are carefully evaluated based on historical data and traffic trends. The orange directions below indicate a deviation from the usual schedule. Please note that the schedules are subject to change according to current traffic needs.

Motorists are encouraged to plan, as traffic and road closures are expected near fireworks displays. Be aware of alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in traffic. Many cities and towns throughout Georgia will host fireworks shows in the evening.

Fireworks Shows and Displays:

City of Monroe

July 4 at 140 Blaine Street – about 9 p.m.

Stone Mountain “Fantastic Fourth Celebration” Light Show

Dates: July 1-7 | Time: 9:30 pm

Downtown Decatur

Date: July 4 | Time: 9 pm

Red, White & Boom – Norcross

Date: July 3 | Time: 9:40 pm

City of Chamblee

Date: July 4 | Time: 5 pm – 10 pm

City of Sandy Springs

Date: July 4 | Time: 9:30 pm

4th of July Extravaganza – Stockbridge

Date: July 4 | Time: 5 pm – 9 pm

Celebration at Cauble Park – Acworth

Date: July 4 | Time: 9:30 pm

The Big Bang at Arbor Place Mall – Douglasville

Date: July 4 | Time: 5 pm – 10:30 pm

City of Powder Springs

Date: July 4 | Time: 9:30 pm

Six Flags Fireworks Celebration

Dates: July 3-6 | Time: 9:15 pm

Additional Event (Not a Fireworks Show but May Cause Delays): AJC Peachtree Road Race:

Date: July 4

For detailed information on road closures for the Peachtree Road Race, please refer to the official race website. Plan your travels accordingly to ensure a safe and enjoyable July 4th celebration.

For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.

