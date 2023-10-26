Local Halloween fun begins with Trick or Treat in downtown Social Circle Friday

Halloween is here and the local area is plenty of opportunity for little Trick or Treaters to have a fun and candy-full Halloween weekend.

You can get a jump on this year’s candy crawl at the Social Circle Trick-or-Treat event from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. Kids of all ages are welcome to join in on the fun as they trick or treat from business to business in downtown Social Circle!

It is also likely that there could be more candy for the taking Saturday and Social Circle’s annual Friendship Fall Festival.

They key below gives you details on each business taking part in Friday’s Trick or Treat candy crawl in downtown Social Circle!

