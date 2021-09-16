Local students make Summer 2021 Dean’s List from Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (09/13/2021)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Students on the Dean’s List from your coverage area include:

Drew Beals of Loganville (30052)

Lindsey Spivey of Loganville (30052)

Solape Babalola of Loganville (30052)

Zack Davis of Loganville (30052)

Hanadi Hassan of Loganville (30052)

Janelle James of Loganville (30052)

Ashlynne Matta of Monroe (30656)

Vraj Patel of Loganville (30052)

Kira Sands of Loganville (30052)

Awo Yassin of loganville (30052)

Joseph Dlearo of Loganville (30052)

Alexis Jimenez of Loganville (30052)

Anjali Mohabir of Monroe (30655)

Jennifer Moreland of Loganville (30052)

Richard Pinnock of Loganville (30052)

Michael Serrian of Loganville (30052)

Alex Sugrim of Loganville (30052)

Isabel Coke of Loganville (30052)

Yogena Frank of Loganville (30052)

Alexandria Thomas of Loganville (30052)

Jeana Walker of Loganville (30052)

Tre’ Fuller of Loganville (30052)

Angelia Sack of Loganville (30052)

Ashly Aguilar of Loganville (30052)

Carine Ahoua of Loganville (30052)

Noor Almayyahi of Loganville (30052)

Malachi Davis of Loganville (30052)

Kodie Eidson of Loganville (30052)

Seth Hardy of Monroe (30656)

Spencer Hardy of Monroe (30656)

Jada Harley of Loganville (30052)

Carrie Hood of Loganville (30052)

Marco Hughley of Loganville (30052)

Cristina Mundy of Social Circle (30025)

Charity Myers of Loganville (30052)

Koi Perry of Monroe (30655)

Natalie Pryce of Loganville (30052)

Christopher Quirindongo of Monroe (30655)

Jesica Quirindongo of Monroe (30655)

Said Sadat of Loganville (30052)

Mary Wilshire of Loganville (30052)

Peyton Dunham of Monroe (30655)

Tiffany McDonnough of Loganville (30052)

Krystal Pereira of Loganville (30052)

Luis Quinones of Loganville (30052)

Reanna Gordon of Loganville (30052)

Johana Lopez of Loganville (30052)

Christian Thomas of Loganville (30052)

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.