Loganville Autumn Fest, as well as Battle of the Bands, to take place in Loganville Saturday

Loganville’s 42nd annual Autumn Fest in downtown Loganville is schedule from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. There will more than 200 vendors on hand as well as fun activities for the whole family – and plenty of live music.

The 3rd annual Battle of the Bands had to be postponed due to rain so it will instead take place in conjunction with the Loganville Autumn Fest on Saturday.

The community is invited to “come out for a fun-filled day in beautiful downtown Loganville.”

Thousands are expected to descend on the downtown area where there will be, arts and craft vendors, live music, performances from local dance and theater groups as well as offerings from local eateries. The event also includes a Kids Zone with plenty of activities for children.

