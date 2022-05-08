Loganville City Council to discuss PUV moratorium at Monday’s work session

LOGANVILLE, GA – The Loganville City Council will discuss a moratorium on the PUV (Planned Urban Village) classification in the building codes at Monday’s City Council work session. The meeting begins at 6.30 p.m. on May 9, 2022 in Council Chambers at City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville, GA 30052

The public is invited to attend. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ

The full agenda follows.

a) Planning & Development – Chairwoman Linda Dodd • PUV Moratorium

• Walton County Comprehensive Plan Support Letter

• Updates / Reports b) Finance / Human Resources – Chairwoman Anne Huntsinger McNair, McLemore, Middlebrooks & Co Audit Engagement Letter

2023-2029 Gwinnett County SPLOST

Updates / Reports c) Public Safety Committee – Chairman Jay Boland

• LifePak 15 Monitor Annual Maintenance Contract – $4,911.30 • Updates / Reports d) Public Utilities / Transportation – Chairman Bill DuVall • Pecan Street Water Tank Maintenance – $14,770.99

• KCI Traffic Study – Approval

• Notice of Award 2021-2022 LMIG – $393,772.52 LMIG/GF • Updates / Reports e) Public Works / Facilities– Chairwoman Melanie Long • Updates / Reports f) Economic Development – Chairman Branden Whitfield • City of Snellville IGA – Stage Rental • Updates / Reports

II. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT • Updates / Reports

III. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS • Updates / Reports

IV. ADJOURNMENT