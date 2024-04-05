Loganville City Council to discuss revitalization of downtown district at Monday’s work session

The regular City Council Meeting and voting session will follow on Thursday, April , 2023

The City of Loganville City Council Work Session for April 2024 will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024 in Council Chambers at Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road in Loganville. Items on the agenda include discussions on plans for the revitalization of the Loganville downtown area and other economic development related items.

The public is invited to attend. Click or tap on the highlighted link for more information on the relevant agenda item.

1.CALL TO ORDER

A.Roll Call B.Approval of Agenda

2.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A.Case #AV24-017: Kensay Ceus has filed an application for an administrative variance to replace and expand a screened-in front porch at 214 Covington Street. The house is currently located within the front yard setback for R-16 and as a result is nonconforming. The variance was denied as a result of the residence being in noncompliance and the applicant filed to appeal the decision to the City Council. 214 Covington St.pdf (0.04 MB)

doc00371620240320110702.pdf (1.23 MB) B.Approval of Final Plat for Sharon Commons Townhome Complex 20049-FINAL PLAT-V6.pdf (2.71 MB)

3.FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

A.FY 24 Audit Engagement with McNair, McLemore, Middlebrooks & Co. FY 2024 City of Loganville Engagement Letter.pdf (0.40 MB) B.Authorization to reassign $250,000.00 (WF) and $250,000.00 (GF) to Retirement*

4.PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

5.PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

6.PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT

A.Elevator Service / Repair – $36,294.25 doc00233820240320112226.pdf (3.80 MB)

7.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A.Walton County IGA – West Walton Park for Independence Celebration IGA- Walton County 2024.pdf (0.08 MB) B.DDA Reactivation – Discussion DDA Creation 08-26-1985.pdf (0.86 MB) C.Downtown Logo / Branding – Discussion Downtown Brand Identity.pdf (4.96 MB) D.Engineering for Sewer Relocation / Upgrade for Downtown – Discussion E.Town Green Relocation – Discussion

8.CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

9.CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

10.EXECUTIVE SESSION – Real Estate Matters

11.ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

12.PUBLIC COMMENT

Public Comments are limited to five minutes per speaker unless additional time is given by the Mayor. Each speaker should approach the podium and state their name and address for the record. All public comments are to be directed to the Mayor and Council and not the audience. Public Comments should follow general rules of appropriate decorum.

13.ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve FundsThe Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law. The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.

