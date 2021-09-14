Loganville Traffic Study Public Information Open House Planned

Loganville, GA – The City of Loganville is conducting a Traffic Study and Needs Assessment. The purpose of the study is to identify current transportation needs and develop short-term and long-term projects to strengthen the transportation network. The study will identify opportunities to improve travel conditions for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

A public information open house is planned for September 23, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at the Rock Gym located at 135 Main Street in Loganville. The purpose of this open house is to present initial findings and provide the public with an opportunity to comment on existing areas of concern

Councilman Bill Duvall stated, “As Loganville continues to grow, planning for our short and long-term transportation improvements is essential. This traffic study gives us the tools to plan for growth and the needed infrastructure upgrades. This open house is a great opportunity for community members to comment on existing conditions and areas of concern.”

The format of the meeting is an open house. There will be no formal presentation. Members of the public are invited to drop by at any time between 6 and 8 pm to review study information, speak one on one with project staff, and to submit comments.

For More Information, contact the City Project Manager Robbie Schwartz at

info@loganville-ga.gov or 770-466-1165

https://sites.google.com/view/loganvilletrafficstudy