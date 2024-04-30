LPD Reports: Known gang member arrested in Loganville when he believed he was coming to pick up his misplaced wallet

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 1 – 15, 2024. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

April 4, 2024

A male subject was picked up on a warrant when police responded to an incident reported at the Home Depot. During the investigation, police found that a man had a warrant out of Gwinnett County. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Gwinnett County Jail.

April 5

A Loganville man was charged with driving while license suspended and two seat belt violations after he was stopped for having children in the back seat unsecured by seat belts. His license came back as suspended and he had a previous DUI. He was subsequently arrested and booked at LPD while a 19-year-old also in the vehicle waited with the children to be picked up by a licensed driver. The subject was released on copies of the citations.

A Loganville woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting, less than $500, after she was stopped by loss prevention at Hobby Lobby for concealing $133.32 worth of goods without paying for them. She confessed to having a problem with an impulse disease. She returned the items and was trespassed from Hobby Lobby before being booked at LPD, cited and then released on the copy of the citation and given a courtesy ride back to her vehicle.

April 7

A Loganville man was charged with driving without a valid license and running a red light after he failed to stop for the left turn signal from Brand Road onto Georgia 10 eastbound. When he confessed to living in the US for 20 years and not having a license, he was issued a citation for the infractions and released on a copy of the citations. His vehicle was turned over to the registered owner, who was licensed, when he came to pick it up.

April 9

A Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of the City of Snellville when his vehicle tag was hit on by the FLOCK system. He was arrested and turned over to a Snellville officer at the Kroger on Athens Highway and the vehicle was towed. He was transported to Walton County Jail.

A Loganville man was picked up on a warrant after police responded to a location regarding a disturbance. He was found to have an arrest warrant out of Barrow County Sheriff’s Office for assault and battery. He was subsequently transported to the Walton County line to be transferred to Barrow County authorities.

April 12

A Decatur woman was charged with theft by receiving stolen property $500 value or more as well as possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule 1 drugs after the car hit on the FLOCK system as being stolen out of Decatur. The subject admitted to having drugs in the vehicle and was subsequently arrested and booked at LPD. Evidence was recovered from the vehicle before it was towed.

A Forsyth man was picked up on a warrant and charged with obstructing law enforcement officers after Walton County Sheriff’s Officers advised LPD that the man was to meet them at the Quik Trip in Loganville allegedly to pick up his wallet. However, he was a known gang member and there was a warrant for his arrest. LPD approached him, confirmed who he was, and then attempted to arrest him. He managed to get away and began to run across the parking lot. He was tased and arrested before being transported to Walton County jail.

Two men were arrested and charged with shoplifting after the store AP allegedly caught them stealing 2 boxes of drills. They had initially tried to scan them unsuccessfully, left and returned after changing clothes. The were both arrested, booked and then released on a copy of the citations.

April 13

A Stone Mountain man was charged with operating without a proper tag and driving while license suspended after his vehicle was stopped for not displaying a current tag. His vehicle came back as having a current tag, but he had forgotten to affix it yet. However, his license had been suspended and he was alleged to have had a DUI permit. He was returning from kayaking. He was subsequently arrested, booked at LPD and then released on a copy of the citation.

April 14

A Loganville man was charged with public drunkenness and public indecency after he was seen walking up and down a street with his dog, urinating in somebody’s yard while exposing his genitals and then continuing to walk around with his genitals exposed for a brief time. He also allegedly went into one of the yards and became belligerent with the homeowners. He was arrested, booked at LPD and then transported to Walton County Jail.

April 15

A Loganville man was charged with making an improper lane change/usage and driving without a valid license/no license after he made an improper lane change, almost striking the police vehicle in the process. When he had no license, he was taken to LPD and booked before being released on a copy of the citation and his vehicle was towed.

A Snellville man was charged with theft by taking after he was seen on a monitor pretending to charge two customers for items to the value of $1,319.90 but not actually doing so. A review of the monitor on previous days indicated that this was not the first time he had done this. He was subsequently arrested, booked at LPD and then transported to Gwinnett County Jail.

