LPD Reports: Man arrested for aggravated assault after being found hiding under a blanket in an upstairs bedroom

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 23 – Sept. 9, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Aug. 23

A 24-year-old Dacula man was picked up on a failure to appear warrant and transferred to Walton County Jail.

A 31-year-old Loganville man was arrested at his home on a probation violation for an aggravated assault charge. He was located under the blankets in an upstairs bedroom. He was ordered up under gunpoint due to the original charge. He followed the commands and was taken into custody, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail

Aug. 24

A 51-year-old Loganville woman was picked up at Rockdale County Jail on a failure to appear warrant out of Loganville for disorderly conduct. She was picked up in Rockdale County and transferred to Walton County Jail.

Aug. 25

A 36-year-old Newborn woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence – drugs less safe (first offense) and following too closely following a crash on Lee Byrd Road. The officer responding to the crash reported that the woman appeared incoherent and was slow in responding to instructions to exit the vehicle due to smoke and fumes inside the car. A firefighter on the scene got hold of her husband and advised that he reported she had been prescribed medication for a recent surgery. Medication, including morphine, was allegedly located in her purse and she reportedly had difficulty staying awake. She was taken to the hospital to have her blood tested before being transported to the Walton County Detention Center.

Sept. 3

An 18-year-old Loganville man was charged with marijuana less than 1 oz when officers executing a warrant pick up on him for warrants out of Walton County. A small white tube containing suspected marijuana was located in the suspects pocket and he was booked and charged before being transported to Walton County Jail.

A 27-year-old Carrollton man was charged with tinting or obscuring a tag and driving while license suspended/revoked after he was stopped for an obscured tag. A check found that his licence was suspened on a super speeder ticket. He was arrested, booked and released on copies of his citations.

A 21-year-old Loganville man was charged with running a red light, driving while license suspeneded/revoked and no insurance after he was stopped after allegedly failing to stop at a red light on GA 20. When his license came back as suspended and he had no valid insurance, he was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of his citations.

Sept. 9

A 21-year-old Loganville resident was charged with expired registration and driving while licence suspended revoked after the information hit on an officer’s tag reader. The vehicle was stoppped and the driver allegedly advised that he did not have a valid driver’s license. When a check revealed that it has been suspended for failure to appear, the driver was arrested, booked at LPD and then released on a copy of the citation.