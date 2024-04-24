LPD Reports: Man stumbles around drunk cursing employees and customers; woman pretends to be stranded to raise money for methadone clinic

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 1 – 15, 2024 . Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

March 1, 2024

A Duluth man was picked up on a warrant and also charged with lighted headlights requirement, new resident has 30 days to obtain tag and no insurance after he was stopped for not having his headlights activated during nighttime hours and inclement weather. When stopped he activated his lights. When checking his information, the other infractions were revealed, including the warrant out of the City of Snellville. The subject was issued citations for the charges and an officer from Snellville picked him up to be taken into their custody.

A Covington man was picked up on a warrant and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance and running a red light following a vehicle wreck. After a check of the driver came back with the above infractions as well as a warrant out of Monroe Police Department, he was issued the citations and transported to Between gas station to be handed off to MPD.

March 3

An Athens man was picked up on a warrant out of Gwinnett County after the information was picked up on a tag reader as he passed through the City of Loganville. He was arrested and transported to Gwinnett County jail.

March 4

A Norcross man was charged with expired registration and driving without a valid license after his tag was hit on by the officer’s tag reader. He told the officer he did not have a license and was subsequently arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The vehicle was left in the parking lot of Zaxby’s for the owner to pick up.

A homeless woman was picked up on a warrant after she was seen holding up a sign at the Racetrac saying that she was stranded. She initially told police that she had been with a friend who had his car towed and she had no way of getting back to the homeless shelter. She later confessed that he was actually there in the car and her phone and purse were in the vehicle. A check of her license came back as having a warrant out of Clarke County. She then confessed that she was trying to collect money for the methadone clinic in Loganville. She was subsequently booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

March 5

A Snellville man was picked up on a warrant pick up after the Flock camera picked up a Honda Accord driving through Loganville that the vehicle belonged to a man who had a warrant out of Snellville. Snellville officials confirmed the warrant and came to pick him up. The vehicle was turned over to an adult passenger.

A Bethlehem woman was charged with driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop/yield sign and 60 days to change name and address following a traffic stop for failing to stop at the stop sign. When her license came back as suspended, she was arrested, cited and released on a copy. The vehicle, a rental, was towed.

March 6

A Loganville man was picked up on a warrant after he was stopped for driving without the taillights on his vehicle. When his license came back with a warrant out of Oconee County, he was arrested, his vehicle released to his parents, and he was tranferred to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

A Loganville woman was picked up on a warrant and charged with criminal trespass – business after police were called to Little Ceasers Pizza concerning a woman who had been served a termination letter from the business and had returned and was knocking things over in the store. A check came back with an active warrant out of Newton County and she was subsequently arrested and turned over to Newton County authorities and Journey Church on Highway 81.

March 7

A Snellville woman was picked up on a warrant from East Point Police Department when she was attending the Loganville Municipal Court. She was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

A Loganville man was charged with driving without a license and failure to yield the right of way when entering a roadway following a crash at Lawrenceville Road and Ga-81 spur. He was booked and released on a copy of the citation and the vehicle was towed.

March 8

A Winder man was charged with driving without a valid license and running a red light after he was stopped for running a red light. When he had no license on record and confessed to not having one, he was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations. His vehicle was released to a friend per his request.

March 10

A Loganville man was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, criminal trespass -business and obstructing law enforcement officers after he was seen stumbling around the Quik Trip at 4678 Atlanta Highway accosting customers and an employee and cursing them, and the police officer. He also had no insurance and alcohol within arms reach of the driver in it. The business requested he be criminally trespassed and he was subsequently arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

March 12

A Duluth man was charged with driving while license suspended following a traffic crash in Loganville. He was the non-at-fault driver but his license was found to be suspended. His vehicle was turned over to his girlfriend and he was booked at LPD before being released on a copy of the citation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

