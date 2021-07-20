LPD Reports: Shoplifter threatened with tasing after running from police; woman arrested after punching another in the mouth

July 1

A 27-year-old Snellville man was arrested and charged with speeding (65 mph in a 35 mph zone) and Driving under the influence after he was stopped for speed on Ga. 81 near Bay Creek Road. He allegedly failed the field sobriety test and tested at .154 grams on the portable breath test. However, he allegedly refused the breath test or a blood test for DUI. He was booked and then transported to Walton County Jail. A gun located in the car was taken to LPD for safekeeping and the vehicle was towed.

July 2

A 51-year-old Lilburn man was charged with shoplifting, less than $500 and disorderly conduct after he allegedly attempted to shoplift a battery valued at $161.76 and a red shirt valued at $18.88 from Walmart in Loganville. He ran from officers when confronted by police and was threatened with being tased in order to get him into custody. He was booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

July 5

A 47-year-old Loganville woman was charged with speeding and picked up on a warrant out of Athens-Clarke County after she was stopped for speeding (55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Tommy Lee Fuller). When the warrant was confirmed she was transported to Walton County Jail for booking and then held for Athens-Clarke County. The vehicle was picked up by a family member.

A 29-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with speeding, driving without a valid license and no insurance after she was picked up on a laser on Highway 81 near Tara Commons driving at 65 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. After her license and insurance information came back invalid, she was booked at LPD and released on a copy of her citation. Her vehicle was towed.

July 7

A man was arrested and charged with possession and use of drug related object and possession of Schedule II drugs after being called to Jacoby Drive in Loganville on someone asleep on the grass near the curb on the roadway. He had items, including a can of butane fuel, a lighter, 2 drinks and a phone scattered around him. He was awakened and a search of his person allegedly found methamphetamine pipe with suspected crystal meth residue. He was booked at the LPD and transported to Walton County Detention Center.

A 21-year-old was charged with firearms; carry concealed weapon after a report came in on a male walking on Lee Byrd Road near Bay Creek Elementary School and the Mews who allegedly pointed a gun at another man’s head. The 21-year-old was located and he allegedly said he was carrying the gun, concealed, because someone had once some time prior jumped out of an SUV at that location and pointed a gun at him. He displayed the gun in his jean’s pocket concealed by a hoodie. A check on the gun came back valid and there was no criminal history on the man, but since he did not have a conceal carry permit he was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

July 9

A man was charged with following too closely, drivers license suspended and expired registration after he his motorcycle ran into the back of pickup truck that was slowing down for an accident near the intersection of Ga. 81 and Ga. 10. The subject allegedly told police he did not have a license and his registration was suspended. He was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation with his madatory court date.

July 10

A female was arrested and charged with simple battery after she was accused of hitting another woman in the mouth with a closed fist during an argument. When confronted, the woman allegedly admitted to the action. She was arrested and transported to Walton County Detention Center.

A Loganville man was arrested and charged with no tag, an open container violation and Driving under the influence – Alcohol less safe after he was stopped for no tag. He reportedly told the officer that he had just purchased the vehicle and producted the paper work. The officer reported a strong smell of alcohol and the driver allegedly failed the field sobriety test and registered a high reading on the alco-sensor. He told police that he was driving because he was the least drunk of the three people in the vehicle. Police located an open cold beer under the passenger seat and spilled beer on the carpet. The vehicle was towed and he was transported to the Walton County Detention Center.

July 11

A man was arrested for possession of marijuana, less than an oz, after he struck a curb on Lawrenceville Road when he mistook the exit to Loganville City Hall for Main Street and struck the curb when trying to rectify his mistake. He stopped in the roadway to check for damage to his vehicle. The officer noticed the smell of marijuana on him and when conducting a probable cause search located a joint in the ash tray. He was arrested for possession of marijuana and arrested, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Detention Center. His vehicle was towed.

July 13

A man was picked up on a warrant and charged with following too closely after he ran into the back of another vehicle on Ga. Highway 20 at its intersection with Ga. Highway 81 when the traffic stopped. When his information came back with an outstanding warrant out of Newton County, he was turned over to a Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy and his truck was turned over to the owner of the vehicle.

July 14

A Loganville man was charged with following too closely and driving while license suspended/revoked following a fender bender on 4221 Atlanta Highway outside the Walmart. When his license came back suspended, he was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

July 14

A Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting, less than $500 after she was seen and admitted skip scanning $79.50 worth of goods without paying. She was booked and released on a copy of her citation.

July 15

A male subject was picked up on a warrant from Newton County and transported to Newton County Jail.

A man was picked up in Loganville on an outstanding warrant out of Fayette County. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.