LPD Reports: Woman conceals $500 shoplifted merchandise under baby’s blanket; man threatens to shoot utility workers coming onto his property

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 1 – 15, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Oct. 2

A 23-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting, less than $500, from Hobby Lobby after she was seen going into the restroom with merchandise. Police were called and when she exited and was stopped, she had items concealed under a baby’s blanket totally $281.93. She was booked, cited and released and criminally trespassed from Hobby Lobby.

Oct. 3

A 63-year-old Loganville Loganville man was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats against a USIC Utility worker who was working with city workers. He allegedly threatened to shoot anybody who came onto his property. The worker said he told the homeowner he was there to locate the utility lines and would need to come onto the property. He was allegedly again threatened with being shot if he came onto the property and told by the homeowner that his family had been told to do the same if anybody came onto his property. He then left the residence. The worker from the city of Loganville confirmed that he had heard those specific threats. Police spoke to the wife at the residence who said her husband did tell the workers not to come onto the property but said she did not hear any threats of shooting anybody. The husband came home and also denied threatening to shoot anybody. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Oct. 4

A 49-year-old Loganville man was arrested on a warrant pickup after he was found laying on the ground in the location of Bay Creek Road and Mockingbird Lane. He was found to have a warrant out of Hall County and was subsequently arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Oct. 8

A 56-year-old Loganville woman was picked up on a probation violation warrant out of Gwinnett County after she was stopped for no operational taillights. Gwinnett County requested a hold and she was subsequently arrested and transported to Gwinnett County Jail.

Oct. 12

A 71-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police responded to a burglary in progress call at an address on Lee Byrd Road. The subject allegedly was trying to get into a car on the premises and when confronted he professed that the vehicle was his. He was reported to be highly intoxicated. He became combative when told it was not his car. He told police he was very cold and was told to sit in the back of the police vehicle to warm up. He spoke with EMS and initially appeared to want to be taken to the hospital, but then changed his mind. Since he appeared to be homeless, and didn’t seem to intend to steal the vehicle, he was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Oct. 13

A 27-year-old Loganville woman was charged with theft by taking after LPD responded to Walmart in Loganville regarding the theft by one of their employees. When viewing a video of the transaction, it was seen that a customer paid the woman, who was working a cash register at the time, and she opened the drawer to put the money in but before closing it she removed $100 bill and put it in her pocket. When her drawer came up $100 short, she was questioned and then confessed to having taken it and asked if she could return it and suffer no consequences. Walmart declined and she was charged and criminally trespassed from Walmart before being transported to Walton County Jail.

Oct. 14

A 21-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving on a suspended license and an expired registration after the vehicle he was driving pulled out in front of a police vehicle and the tag reader alerted that the registration had expired. When a check of his license showed that it was suspended, he was arrested, booked at LPD and released on copies of his citations.

A 37-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant when he was involved in a motor vehicle crash and found to have an outstanding warrant out of DeKalb County.

