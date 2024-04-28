LPD Reports: Woman punches a shopper leaving a Loganville shopping center and steals her purse

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 16 – 31, 2024. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

March 16, 2024

A Greenwood, MS, male and female were arrested after the vehicle was stopped for a dark tinted tag cover making it unreadable. The male confessed that he did not have a license and said he was driving because the vehicle was not licensed. The officer gave the female, who was the owner, the opportunity to obtain insurance so as to avoid having the vehicle towed. They were transported to LPD for booking. The male was charged with tinted or obscured tag, expired registration and driving without a valid licensing/no license and the female was charged with no insurance and permitting an unlicensed person to drive.

March 17

A Loganville man was charged with no insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked and open container violation after he was seen by an officer sitting in his car behind a business with his lights off. A check of the vehicle had no insurance and the registered owner had his license suspended. When the vehicle drove off, it was subsequently followed and stopped. He did not exhibit signs of DUI but several open containers were located in the vehicle. However, the DUI charge was not pursued but he was cited for open container violation, no insurance and no registration before being released on a copy of the citations.

March 19

A Loganville man was charged with various possessions of schedule I, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession and use of drug related objects, improper lane change, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz and an open container violation following a traffic stop for an improper lane change. He attempted to get Siri to make a phone call on his behalf during the traffic stop but was handcuffed and his vehicle was searched. He had a slew of illegal substances in his truck as well as the gun and other items, including a notebook, that were consistent with those used in the distribution of narcotics. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Walton County jail.

March 20

A Marietta man was charged with driving without a license and speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph on Ga. Highway 10 in Gwinnett County after he was stopped for the speeding infraction. When he confessed to not having a license, he was booked at LPD and released on a copy of his citations and the vehicle was towed.

March 21

A Stone Mountain woman was picked up on a warrant and charged for a dispute after police were called to a home where she was a tenant and was disputing with another tenant. When a check came back as her having a warrant out of Gwinnett County, she was arrested and transported to Gwinnett County Jail.

A man was charged with improper U-turn, expired registration, and leaving the scene of an accident, after he was involved in an accident and left the scene. When he was tracked down, he said he had been involved in the accident and leaving the scene, but claimed to have been scared because the people in the other vehicle had cussed at him. He claimed to have been in the right and that the other vehicle had “hit him,” but the damage to his vehicle and other witness statements reflected that he had indeed been at fault. He was arrested, booked at LPD and then given a courtesy ride back to his home and released on copies of the citations.

April 23

A Loganville man was arrested following a BOLO on a stolen vehicle out of Covington. The vehicle hit on the FLOCK cameras in the city and a felony stop was conducted when he continued through Loganville without initially stopping for the traffic stop. He eventually stopped outside of Loganville City Limited just east of Rosebud Road and was placed under arrest at gunpoint. He was charged by LPD for using his wireless device and for his license being suspended and was subsequently picked up by Covington PD.

A Snellville man was arrested and charged with failing to stop at a yield sign and driving without a valid license after he was stopped for failing to stop at a yield sign at the intersection of Fair Street and C.S.Floyd. When he had no license, he was charged and booked at LPD and then released on a copy of his citations.

April 24

Warrants were taken on a woman for strong arm street robbery after she was accused of grabbing the purse from a woman leaving Little Caesar’s Pizza in Loganville Town Center. The woman is accused of punching the victim in the face then grabbing her purse off her arm, emptying it in the roadway and taking her wallet before leaving in her car with the wallet. The victim was able to grab her phone and get a photograph of the tag number of the vehicle as it left. Police located the items from the purse and were able to identify the woman at the address linked to the tag. However, the wallet was not located. Warrants were taken for the subject’s arrest.

March 28

A male subject was arrested and charged with stalking and aggravated stalking following an investigation regarding a report of a road rage incident. When the investigation revealed that the complaining parties were in fact involved in a temporary protection order against one of the other motorists about whom they were reporting, and the order appeared to have been violated, the alleged violator of the TPO was arrested.

March 29

A male subject was charged with DUI – alcohol less safe, lighted headlights/other lights required, failure to maintain lane and open container violation after reports of him failing to maintain lane and sometimes crossing into oncoming traffic. He stopped in the parking lot of the American Legion, but declined to be tested for alcohol consumption, claiming he had “done nothing wrong.” However, a search of his vehicle found four empty beer cans and one half empty can with condensation on it. His vehicle was towed and he was booked at LPD for the charges and then released to a friend with a copy of the citations.

