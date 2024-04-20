Lyric Franklin, of Loganville, among UA students honored with the Cleophus Thomas Award

The Cleophus Thomas Award is awarded by the Black Faculty and Staff Association to the graduating seniors with the highest academic standing honoring the legacy of the first Black SGA president of The University of Alabama. Contributed photo

TUSCALOOSA, AL (04/19/2024)– The University of Alabama honored the achievement of numerous students, faculty and staff during the annual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 5. Lyric Franklin of Loganville was honored with the Cleophus Thomas Award.

The Cleophus Thomas Award is awarded by the Black Faculty and Staff Association to the graduating seniors with the highest academic standing honoring the legacy of the first Black SGA president of The University of Alabama.

Cleo Thomas Award: Ta’Kyla Bates, Emilia Bearthes, Malea Benjamin, Valencia Bryant, Brianna Byrd, JaMya Calderon, Brent Christian, Lauren Coleman, Jahnaya Cosby, Victoria Echols, Lyric Franklin, Eyram Gbeddy, Fallon Haley, Brina Harden, Tiffany Hill, BriAsia Kelley, Omorinsola Kukoyi, Zion Lewis, Jaida May, Deonna Miller, Kristianna Morgan, Christina Porter and Kylan Powell-Coleman.

The mission of the Black Faculty and Staff Association is to contribute to the betterment of UA by serving as an advocate for educational equity, with an emphasis on African-American students, and the professional needs of its members. To that end, this organization promotes and provides opportunities for networking among individuals and groups to articulate mutual concerns and advance educational opportunities.

