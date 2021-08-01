Millage rate, commercial district and 105 home residential subdivision on Monroe’s City Council Meeting agenda Tuesday

The City of Monroe will hold a joint August 2021 Called Work Session and City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at City Hall. Items on the agenda include the millage rate, which is not expected to show any increase in 2021 except in inflationary growth. Monroe City staff is recommending that City Council members vote to adopt the full rollback rate of 7.404 mills for 2021, giving a prospective 10.06% increase from new growth in the digest. This is 0.184 mills less than 2020.

The City is also considering the plat for a Planned Commercial District on Highway 78 at Aycock Road as well as a 105-home residential development off Michael Etchison Road.

The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. July 6, 2021 Council Minutes

b. July 27, 2021 Council Minutes

c. July 6, 2021 Executive Session Minutes

d. July 20, 2021 Planning Commission Minutes

e. July 27, 2021 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

f. June 3, 2021 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

g. June 3, 2021 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

II. PUBLIC PRESENTATION

1. Proclamation – Captain Hubert Hawkins

2. Habitat for Humanity Presentation

III. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Comments

2. Public Hearing

a. Rezone – Highway 78 & Aycock Avenue

IV. DEPARTMENT REPORTS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Central Services Update

3. Monthly Finance Report

4. Monthly Airport Report

5. Monthly Solid Waste Report

6. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

7. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

8. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report

9. Monthly Fire Report

10. Monthly Police Report

11. Monthly Code Report

12. Monthly Economic Development Report

13. Monthly Parks Report

V. NEW BUSINESS

1. Rezone – US Highway 78 & Aycock Avenue

2. Preliminary Plat Review – 302 Michael Etchison Road

3. Approval – 2021 Millage Rate

4. Remote Payment Kiosk Purchase

5. Appointments – Airport Advisory Committee

6. Site Engineering & Project Formulation

7. Maintenance Hangar Ground Lease

8. 2020 CDBG Project Request / Bid Award

9. Mathews Park Phase II Project

10. Discussion / Approval – Transfer Station Scales

11. Approval – Walton County School SRO Program Agreement

12. Approval – Walton County School SRO Program Agreement for Foothills Charter

13. Renewal – Internet Capacity Connections

14. Approval – Resolution and Solar Power Purchase Contract

VI. MAYOR’S UPDATE

VII. ADJOURN TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Real Estate Issue (s)

VIII. ADJOURN