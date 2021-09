Single Vehicle crash on S. Broad Street, Monroe, on Sept. 29, 2021. Photo credit: Darrell Everidge

A single-vehicle crash on S. Broad Street on Wednesday afternoon resulted in minor injuries according to Monroe Fire Department Battalion Chief Jody Carter. A bench in the way, however, did not fare so well. Fortunately nobody was sitting on it at the time.

The vehicle ran off the road just before 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, and hit a tree.

Single vehicle crash on S. Broad Street in Monroe, Ga. on Sept. 29, 2021 ran over a bench before hitting a tree. Photo credit: Darrell Everidge