Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts to showcase its exceptional contributions to the community

Dr. Allan Armitage, Emeritus Professor of Horticulture at the University of Georgia is guest speaker

Monroe Walton Center for the Arts will showcase its contributions to the local art community in sensational style this weekend. From 7 – 10 p.m. on Friday night, April 26, there will be A Toast to the Arts Gala event at Sparrow Grove Manor that will offer wine tasting, Hors D’oeuvres, a DJ with dancing and a silent auction. The special guest will be Dr. Allan Armitage, UGA professor emeritus of horticulture.

The following day, April 27, there will be a Nature Meets Art Garden Tour featuring 12 garden stops as well as a Garden Art Show and sale at The Roe.

This year’s annual Nature Meets Garden Tour features seven private home gardens plus five interesting public garden stops with special guests and fun opportunities. Organizers promise “you’ll be inspired and have a beautiful day out in some of the loveliest gardens in the area.” Dr. Armitage will again be the special guest and there will be Plein air painters in some gardens. It sounds like it will be a very special weekend for local art lovers.

See photos of ALL the gardens HERE

Dr. Allan Armitage is Emeritus Professor of Horticulture at the University of Georgia (retired 2014). He is a well known writer, speaker, and horticulturist. Born and raised in Quebec and Ontario, Allan now resides in Athens, GA. He has worked with gardeners, landscapers, growers and retailers in the North and South, and travels the world sharing his passion for plants. He has been presented with almost every prestigious award for his writing and work in the world of horticulture. He has written 17 books, countless academic papers and hundreds of articles for both professional and weekend gardeners alike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

