Monroe City Council election forum scheduled for Monday

The Walton County Chamber of Commerce will present a fourth and final candidate forum on Monday. Candidates in opposed races for the Monroe City Council will have the opportunity to make their cases known to residents on the first day of early voting for the 2023 municipal election.

The forum will take place at Monroe City Hall at 6 p.m. Candidates invited to appear include District 5 City Council candidates Adriane Brown and Norman Garrett (incumbent). The District 7 seat on the Monroe City Council is open in 2023 with candidates Greg Thompson and Vivian Henson qualifying to run.

City Council District 1 member Lee Malcom is unopposed as is District 2 member Myoshia Crawford. District 4 is open but Julie Sams was the lone candidate to qualify.

Early voting begins Monday and continues through Friday, Nov. 3. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

