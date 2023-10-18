Monroe Junior Service League kicks off annual Poinsettia scholarship fundraiser

10/18/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Community 0

The Monroe Junior Service League has kicked off its Poinsettia Fundraiser benefiting the MJSL Annual Scholarship Fund. Your purchase of a “beautiful, locally grown poinsettias from Smith Family Farm” supports the following local high schools:

  • Monroe Area High School
  • Walnut Grove High School
  • George Walton Academy

Here’s how you can get involved:

