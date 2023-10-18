Monroe Junior Service League kicks off annual Poinsettia scholarship fundraiser

The Monroe Junior Service League has kicked off its Poinsettia Fundraiser benefiting the MJSL Annual Scholarship Fund. Your purchase of a “beautiful, locally grown poinsettias from Smith Family Farm” supports the following local high schools:
- Monroe Area High School
- Walnut Grove High School
- George Walton Academy
Here’s how you can get involved:
- Browse the selection of poinsettias in various sizes and colors on the MJSL Website.
- Place your order at https://www.monroejsl.org/
- Pass the information on to your friends, family, and neighbors.
