Monroe Tractor Supply Store invites youth to get growing with Plant-A-Seed event Saturday

Free activity introduces young people to world of gardening with Perennial Butterfly Garden

Photo by Katie Burandt on Pexels.com

MONROE, GA., APRIL 6, 2024 – The Monroe Tractor Supply store is inviting young gardeners to its Plant-A-Seed event for a free opportunity to learn the basics of gardening with a hands-on activity.

On April 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., young customers can visit the store to plant a Perennial Butterfly Garden, while supplies last. A Team Member will be available to guide the children in the activity and explain the best ways to nurture and care for their future garden.

Once complete, participants can take their seeds home to monitor their growth and watch them attract butterflies as they flourish. Team Members will be available to answer future questions and provide advice to these young gardeners.

Participating event partners will include Camp Carousel On site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“At Tractor Supply, our mission is to educate and inspire our younger customers through interactive learning experiences,” said Tanya Aukes, manager of the Monroe Tractor Supply store. “We recognize the time and energy that goes into cultivating plant life, and we want to share our knowledge with this younger generation as they begin to discover their own interests and hobbies.”

The Plant-A-Seed event will take place at 156 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For further information or questions, please contact Monroe store at 770-207-1670.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve. As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,216 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 198 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

