MPD Report: Unfounded claims include woman saying daughter’s boyfriend tried to run her over, man saying 50 SWAT Officers were at his house and woman can’t identify items she has missing

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 5, – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – East Marable/ Sweetgum – Vehicle stopped for window tint, probable cause search conducted. Passenger was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Marijuana and Poss. of Sch. 2. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Dispute – Glen Iris Dr- Reference dispute between a male and a female. Each party alleged the other person had methamphetamine. Contact made with both parties, remedies provided, and report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Tanglewood Dr;. 13-year-old on location supervising siblings. No action taken.

DUI – S. Broad St and Court St. Traffic stop was made for failure to maintain lane and hands-free violation. The driver was arrested for DUI, Failure to maintain lane, and hand free violation.

Mental health Patient – Knight St- In reference to the complainant stating there were 50 officers in SWAT uniforms at his house. Negative contact with anyone at the residence.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 11 & Mtn Creek Church Rd. In reference to an 18 wheeler driving erratically and reckless. No traffic violations observed, all ok.

Theft report – Blaine St: MPD Lobby: Handled.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St. – Warrant served for female subject. Transported to Walton County Jail. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Truist Bank. In reference to a subject asking for food. He was advised of loitering charges and sent on his way.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St: In reference to a subject on location drunk harassing customers. He was located and after speaking with all parties no charges were warranted.

Extra Patrol – McDaniel St. – Complainant would like an extra patrol checking speeds on McDaniel St. In reference to people speeding over 50 MPH on the street.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler St- In reference to five juveniles on location smoking marijuana. Three juveniles were found and criminally trespassed from the property.

Dispute – Atha St Apt 1⁄2 – In reference to an alleged verbal dispute and physical altercation between a named female subject and another named subject. Unfounded.

Dispute – Sycamore St. – In reference to a dispute between a female subject and a male subject. The female said she had items missing from her room but could not tell officers what was missing. Unfounded.

Unknown Law – G. W. Carver Dr. – In reference to the complainant calling due to subject on location attempting to fight. The subjects were gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – W Marable St – In reference to two female subject having a verbal altercation concerning the child of one. Remedies advised. All OK on location.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart – In reference to two subject skip- scanning $28.83 worth of various items. Both were charged with Theft by Shoplifting. Both were fingerprinted and released on citation at the MPD

Damage to Property – Rose Ison Ter. – In reference to a female subject reporting damage to her vehicle. She advised that the incident occurred earlier this date near Campton. WCSO was advised.

Suspicious Person – Walton County Rec Center – In reference to a named subject sitting on location charging his phone. Advised that the park and recreation center are closed.

Civil Issue – Parkway Place – In reference to a dispute between a male and a female. Residency laws and eviction process explained. One subject gathered some belongings to leave for the night. All OK.

Suspicious Person – Monroe Cotton Mills – Officer’s heard yelling in the area. Contact was made with a male subject who stated he was arguing with his brother. All ok on location.

Traffic Stop – E Church Street @ Baron Drive – Vehicle observed traveling on E Church St with suspended registration and no valid insurance. Driver was released on a copy of citation and the vehicle was towed by Taylor’s Wrecker Service.

Dispute – River Rock Ct. – In reference to a female subject reporting that her daughter’s boyfriend tried to run her over in his vehicle and was making threats with a gun. Investigation was conducted into the allegations, which were unfounded. The Situation was mediated, all parties were advised of remedies. Report taken.

