MPD Reports: 5-year-old with anger issues cuts his wrist punching through a glass door

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 2 – 9, 2021. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This was the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – South Broad Street @ Jones Design CO: In reference to an unruly juvenile on location. Juvenile probation officer contacted. Juvenile agreed to voluntary mental evaluation with Mother.

Dispute – West Spring Street (Walmart) In reference to the complainant stating a subject pushed her son out of a motorized shopping cart. The camera footage was viewed, and it showed two subjects sitting in the cart at the same time, no assault occurred.

Dispute – N Midland Ave. Named subject on location. His daughter requested he be criminally trespassed. He was served a CT for three (3) years.

Dispute – W Spring St – Waffle House in reference to a female subject causing a disturbance. She was criminally trespassed from the property for 1 year.

Reckless – Tractor Supply, juveniles hanging out in the parking lot “racing” Upon arrival no juvenile was racing, all were parked in a circle, due to complaint, all juveniles were advised to leave the property, all cleared out in a timely manner.

Suicide Threats – Wheelhouse Ln in reference to Complainant requesting Officers to check the welfare of subject due to subject making suicide threats. Contact was made with subject who requested EMS to be transported for mental evaluation. Turned over to EMS.

EMS Assist – GW Carver Dr – 5-year-old male punched through a glass door and cut his wrist. Mother advised the child has ADHD and anger issues and is currently being evaluated at school. EMS wrapped the juveniles’ wrist up, no stitches needed.

Warrant Service – Kendall Ct, A subject was arrested without incident. Warrants out Athens for assault/battery. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.