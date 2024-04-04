MPD Reports: Arrests of drivers, and sometimes passengers, result from regular traffic stops

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 21 – 28, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

DUI – W Highland at W Spring St, A male subject was traveling along W Spring Street when he observed a MPD patrol vehicle. He stopped in the roadway for an extended period of time before making a turn onto W Highland. Traffic stop conducted due to his actions and taillights being out. Vehicle and subject had an alcoholic beverage odor. During the investigation, the subject was placed under arrest for DUI less safe, improper parking, and taillights. He was read GA implied consent and refused.

Damage to property – Hwy 78 E- Vehicle was stranded on the side of the road after a piece of debris fell off the vehicle ahead and got wedged underneath it. Debris was removed, and the vehicle was returned to the road way. Damage to property report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring St @ Arby’s; Male pulled over for a hands free violation. It was discovered that he did not have a valid driver’s license. Driver was arrested, transported to the PD, fingerprinted and released on citation.

Illegal Parking – Booth Drive; In reference to a bus being unable to get around vehicles parked in the roadway, bus was no longer on location upon officers arrival.

Other Law – Blaine Street @ MPD; Subject wishing to report her boyfriend’s ex locating where they live and driving by the residence. No crimes committed, incident documented.

Theft Report – Old Athens Hwy; Male called in reference to the ground wires to Power Station #3 being cut. Report taken.

Harassment – East Church St @ Monroe Country Day School; Call received in reference to a student receiving threatening messages. Report taken.

Dispute – W Spring Street @ Haven Inn- In reference to two guests who have stayed past their checkout time. Neither guest was in the room upon officer’s arrival. Staff was informed to call back if the guests returned.

Dispute/Arrest – West Spring St @ Haven Inn; and the subjects being back on location causing a disturbance. The male subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of ACCPD. Female subject also had a warrant out of Kentucky but they advised no extradition. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – North Broad @ Graystone Church; In reference to subject walking in the turn lane. Contact was made and subject was advised to walk in the grass away from the road.

Damage to Property – West Spring St @ Quality Foods- In reference to a juvenile opening the door of their vehicle and scratching the car next to it. Damage to property report taken.

EMS Assist – Briggery Street – responded to assist EMS with unresponsive subject, on arrival subject was found to be deceased. Subject had several medical problems, Death appeared to be of natural cause turned over to the coroner. Monroe CID was notified.

Suspicious Vehicle – Walton Medical/Alcovy Street – In reference to a vehicle parked at a closed business. All okay on location, male subject was waiting on medical equipment to be delivered. Delivery arrived as officer was leaving the scene.

Suspicious Person – North Midland/Shortstop – Reference to a male subject, riding a bicycle at nighttime with no lights. Subject was carrying a bookbag but declined a consent search of his bag. He was released on a verbal warning.

Other Law – Legends Drive – In reference to a female subject coming to the door requesting the homeowner call the police due to her locking herself out of the country club.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Marable / Hickory Drive – In reference to a traffic stop conducted for failure to maintain lane. Driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license and released on copies after fingerprints. Vehicle was turned over to the passenger upon driver request.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – S Madison Ave/Mill St- Traffic stop for failure to stop at stop sign at S. Madison Ave. @ Davis St. The driver was arrested for Driving on suspended license. The passenger was arrested for Warrant out of Walton County. He was arrested for probation violation warrant and transported to Walton County Jail. The driver was released on citation from the MPD after being fingerprinted.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 11/Hwy 78- Reference to a male subject riding a bicycle in the roadway. Released on warning.

Domestic Dispute – Ridge Road- In reference to subject and her sister getting into a verbal argument. Parties separated, remedies advised. Report taken.

Damage to property – Sorrells St.- Complainant called to report damage to a vehicle that occurred last date, report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Our Family Health Center- Complainant stating female in white Kia Sorento nearly rear ended her then proceeded to speed and drive recklessly through Monroe before arriving at Our Family Health. Report taken.

