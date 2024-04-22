MPD Reports: Assault over cheating texts; 3 doses of Narcan administered to unresponsive person; juvenile arrested for attempted car break ins

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Tree Down – Pinecrest Dr. at Pine Cir. – Tree fell down on the neighbor’s yard at 116 Pine Cir. The tree was not in the roadway. Complainant wanted a report because the tree was down on her property (130 Pine Cir). Report taken.

Mental Patient – Mears St; Graceful Manor – In reference to subject on location having a manic episode. Officers stood by until staff advised a private ambulance service would be en route to transport subject to a behavioral health center in Snellville. All okay.

Theft Report – W Spring St J. Beauty – In reference to shoplifting of a wig. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Felker St – In reference to the homeowner observing several subjects in her backyard through her rear door camera. Area checked with negative contact, all appeared okay. It was discovered the camera footage was from some earlier time.

Suicide Threats – Mayfiend Drive in reference to subject went into the woods after an argument with her girlfriend. The girlfriend advised subject had attempted to cut her throat with a stick and tried to jump in front of a vehicle. K9 Enzo was deployed on a track and located subject in the woods uninjured.

Suspicious Person – Walton Street. Officer was flagged down due to a male subject approaching females and making them feel uncomfortable. Male subject was identified and it was discovered he does not reside along Walton Street or Walton Circle. Both females did not want to press charges for loitering or have the male subject criminally trespassed. Subject was advised his actions were making citizens in the area feel uncomfortable. Subject was sent on his way.

Damage to Property – W. Creek Cir. – In reference to complainant’s vehicle being keyed in her driveway at some point during the previous night. Report taken.

Dispute – Nowell St. – Female subject and a subject were in a dispute over the female finding text messages in the male’s phone from other females. She stated she charged at subject and struck him in the head. She was placed under arrest for Simple Battery FVA.

Suspicious Person – Hot Spot: Reference to a male allegedly trying to take a gate. Contact was made with the male who stated he thought no one was using it as it was folded up on the ground and appeared slightly damaged. Male left the gate and left the area without issues. All okay.

Other Law – Pinecrest Marathon: In reference to a female subject being asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle in the parking lot. Her 1-year-old daughter was in the vehicle with her. Officers made contact with the subject, who was found to be in possession of suspected Methamphetamine. She was arrested for Possession of schedule II controlled substance, and cruelty to children 2nd degree and drug related objects. DFCS was contacted, and the 1-year-old was turned over to her grandparents. The subject was transported to the Walton Co. Jail, and turned over to the jail staff. Report taken.

Dispute – Popeyes’s Louisiana Chicken. Two female subjects asked for someone to take their order which caused the employee to become irate. All subjects began to dispute verbally. Female subjects were criminally trespassed per employees’ request.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Davis St @ Wall St.- Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation, the passenger had warrants for his arrest out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Snellville PD. The subject was in possession of schedule 2 narcotics. Charged with Poss. Schedule II.

Threats – Popeye’s – In reference to the manager reporting threats over the phone from a male subject. He advised the male was the brother of a subject who was criminally trespassed earlier this date. Report taken.

Warrant – Pine Park St: In reference to the complainant advising subject was on location who had an active warrant. Subject was gone when officers arrived.

Overdose – Walker Dr: In reference to subject found unconscious and unresponsive. Three doses of Narcan administered and turned over to EMS.

Warrant Service – W Spring Street @ Piedmont Walton- In reference to a female subject being on location with an active arrest warrant. She was discharged and transported to WCSO without incident.

Other Law – E. 5th St. – Complaint requesting to report her ex mother-in-law had placed mail that was addressed complainant in complainant’s mail box.

Dispute – E Church St @ D Empire Barbershop- In reference to subject being disorderly. Complainant declined to press charges or have subject barred from the location. Subject was sent on his way.

Dispute – Knight St; – Two parties disputing, parties were advised to remain separate.

Suspicious person – E. Church St; In reference to a male subject walking around displaying a handgun, area was searched extensively with no contact with the male. The male subject is believed to be a named subject due to the description and earlier encounter with him this date.

Entering Auto -Shops at Breedlove – In reference to an off-duty Gwinnett County officer observing a male juvenile attempting to enter multiple vehicles. The juvenile was arrested for Criminal Attempt to Enter an Automobile. A Juvenile Complaint form was completed and the juvenile was transported to RYDC – Rockdale.

Suspicious Person – Sake Express -Complainant stated they were concerned about a female subject. Contact made with subject, who is a mental patient, she was given a courtesy ride to Lacy St.

Agency Assist – W Spring St @ Piedmont Walton- In reference to an officer’s presence being requested while DFACS conducted an investigation. Everything okay.

Road Rage – Charlotte Rowell Blvd; In reference to complainant reporting a silver jeep cutting her off in traffic and brandishing a weapon. Negative contact in the area with either party.

Civil Issue – Mill Stone Bluff; – Complainant calling about a vehicle she purchased that had issues with it, she was referred to civil court for further remedies.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – E Spring St @ Taylors Wrecking- Subject was stopped for a defective brake light. Upon further investigation it was discovered that he did not have a valid driver’s license. Subject was transported to MPD and released on a copy of the citation. Verbal warnings were given for the defective brake light and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

