MPD Reports: Brothers arrested after incident at local bar; driver arrested on warrant after report of K9 left in vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 2 – 9, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Animal Complaint – West Spring Street (Hibbett Sports) In reference to a silver vehicle on location with a K9 locked inside with the windows partially open. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, who had a valid Forgery warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for said warrant and transported to the Walton County Jail. The K9 was okay and picked up by a family member.

Domestic Dispute – Wheel House Lane. A female subject struck her daughter numerous times, including with a metal broom. The victim had visible marks on her person. The subject left the scene before the law enforcement office could speak with her. Warrants were obtained for Battery FVA.

Suspicious Person -Atha At. Complainant stated several black males walking around looking in vehicles. contact made with juvenile. Investigation led to juvenile’s arrest for loitering and obstruction. Subject being a juvenile and was turned over to mother at MPD. DJJ notified.

Suspicious Vehicle/Felony Obstruction – N Broad St. The Grand. A male caused issues inside of the bar by harassing and grabbing a female. Security Staff wanted him criminally trespassed from the property. He provided a false name and date of birth and was arrested for obstruction. His brother then got involved and willfully refused multiple commands and resisted arrest. The Subjects were transported to the jail. Use of Force report was completed

Dispute – Unisia Dr – Walmart DC in reference to a truck driver that refused to wear a mask before entering the guard shack per WDC police. The driver was irate over having to wear a mask and refused to put one on. He was asked to leave the location.

Entering Auto – East Church St – Chestnut Cupboard in reference to 4 males in an older model Dodge Charger entering a female’s vehicle and taking her purse from the front passenger seat. Report made.