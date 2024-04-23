MPD Reports: Daughter arrested for domestic abuse following attack on her father; patient leaves the hospital with IV still in her arm

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Counterfeit – W. Spring St; Quality Foods – In reference to a female attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill. Suspect was gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 78 EB @ N. Broad St. – In reference to a blue in color truck tailgating other vehicles and speeding, negative contact with the vehicle .

Suspicious Person – Captain D’s – Negative contact with a male subject in black with sunglasses walking in and out of the roadway with a trash bag.

Blocked Roadway – Norris Street / Duke Street – Reference to wires hanging low in the roadway. Monroe power arrived on scene and lifted the wires out of the roadway.

Domestic dispute – Lacy St; In reference to complainant advising his daughter shoved him out of his residence then jumped on top of him attempting to strike him. As a result, he received minor injuries. The daughter was located at Felker Park where she was taken into custody for FV-Battery. She was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Walker Drive at South Broad Street – In reference to a male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Hit & Run – North Broad Street – In reference to a Semi Truck hitting a parked truck downtown. Contact made with the registered owner. The semi was gone when officers arrived. Gears report done.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to a Honda Accord being bumped by a Yukon. Small amount paint transfer, Report taken.

Civil Issue – E Fambrough St- Reference to the complainant loaning someone $20 and not receiving her money back. Remedies advised.

Civil issue – Hwy 138; Checkers: In reference to complainant requesting officers to meet at her prior residence to retrieve property. Civil remedies advised.

EMS Assist – Strange Taco. In reference to subject having a medical episode. Turned over to EMS, all ok.

Juvenile Problem – N Wayne St & W Spring St: In reference to the complainant advising of eight High School aged males in the roadway. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Theft report – W Spring St; Marathon. In reference to complainant reporting that she dropped a $100 bill and someone inside took it. After reviewing security camera footage, no criminal act was observed. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicles – South Madison/Felker Park – In reference to three vehicles in the park after hours in separate locations. All subjects were identified and informed of park hours and possible charges. Subject left the location without incident.

Hit and Run – W Spring St; Waffle House: Turned over to GSP.

Theft Report – E Spring St; Laundry Mat- In reference to a male accidentally taking the complainant’s laundry. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – E Marable St; Mathews Park. In reference to two subjects on location. Subjects were warned of loitering and sent on their way.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to staff advising of a female who left with an IV still in her arm. Staff later advised the female removed the IV herself inside the ER.

Disturbing the Peace – E Fambrough St- A large crowd of approximately 40 people on location following a party. Several females were arguing on location. All parties dispersed when officers arrived.

Suspicious Person – South Broad Street / 5th Street – In reference to a male subject on a bike with no lights front or rear. Contact was made with the subject was identified and informed of lighting requirements.

Other Law – West Marable Street – In reference to a call about a dispute, both parties declined Officers help and advised no dispute taking place.

Dispute – E Church St- Reference to a friend not allowing the complainant back into the car. Caller was gone upon arrival. No contact was made.

