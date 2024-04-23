MPD Reports: Daughter arrested for domestic abuse following attack on her father; patient leaves the hospital with IV still in her arm

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Counterfeit – W. Spring St; Quality Foods – In reference to a female attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill. Suspect was gone when officers arrived.
- Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 78 EB @ N. Broad St. – In reference to a blue in color truck tailgating other vehicles and speeding, negative contact with the vehicle .
- Suspicious Person – Captain D’s – Negative contact with a male subject in black with sunglasses walking in and out of the roadway with a trash bag.
- Blocked Roadway – Norris Street / Duke Street – Reference to wires hanging low in the roadway. Monroe power arrived on scene and lifted the wires out of the roadway.
- Domestic dispute – Lacy St; In reference to complainant advising his daughter shoved him out of his residence then jumped on top of him attempting to strike him. As a result, he received minor injuries. The daughter was located at Felker Park where she was taken into custody for FV-Battery. She was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.
- Traffic Stop/Arrest – Walker Drive at South Broad Street – In reference to a male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.
- Hit & Run – North Broad Street – In reference to a Semi Truck hitting a parked truck downtown. Contact made with the registered owner. The semi was gone when officers arrived. Gears report done.
- Damage to Property – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to a Honda Accord being bumped by a Yukon. Small amount paint transfer, Report taken.
- Civil Issue – E Fambrough St- Reference to the complainant loaning someone $20 and not receiving her money back. Remedies advised.
- Civil issue – Hwy 138; Checkers: In reference to complainant requesting officers to meet at her prior residence to retrieve property. Civil remedies advised.
- EMS Assist – Strange Taco. In reference to subject having a medical episode. Turned over to EMS, all ok.
- Juvenile Problem – N Wayne St & W Spring St: In reference to the complainant advising of eight High School aged males in the roadway. The area was checked and negative contact was made.
- Theft report – W Spring St; Marathon. In reference to complainant reporting that she dropped a $100 bill and someone inside took it. After reviewing security camera footage, no criminal act was observed. Report taken.
- Suspicious Vehicles – South Madison/Felker Park – In reference to three vehicles in the park after hours in separate locations. All subjects were identified and informed of park hours and possible charges. Subject left the location without incident.
- Hit and Run – W Spring St; Waffle House: Turned over to GSP.
- Theft Report – E Spring St; Laundry Mat- In reference to a male accidentally taking the complainant’s laundry. Report taken.
- Suspicious vehicle – E Marable St; Mathews Park. In reference to two subjects on location. Subjects were warned of loitering and sent on their way.
- Suspicious person – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to staff advising of a female who left with an IV still in her arm. Staff later advised the female removed the IV herself inside the ER.
- Disturbing the Peace – E Fambrough St- A large crowd of approximately 40 people on location following a party. Several females were arguing on location. All parties dispersed when officers arrived.
- Suspicious Person – South Broad Street / 5th Street – In reference to a male subject on a bike with no lights front or rear. Contact was made with the subject was identified and informed of lighting requirements.
- Other Law – West Marable Street – In reference to a call about a dispute, both parties declined Officers help and advised no dispute taking place.
- Dispute – E Church St- Reference to a friend not allowing the complainant back into the car. Caller was gone upon arrival. No contact was made.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.