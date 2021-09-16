MPD Reports: Dispute over car keys results in warrant arrest; report on tailgater results in his arrest for a suspended registration

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 2 – 9, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – E Spring St (Monroe Motor Inn) Dispute over car keys between a male and female. Male had multiple warrants through Hart County which were confirmed. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Dispute – Highway 11 – Waffle House in reference to a dispute between a male and a female. Report made. Warrants to be taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring St. Complainant advised a black Ford SUV was following her and tailgating. The vehicle was stopped and issued citations for suspended registration.

Other Law – Colquitt St. – In reference to Complainant wanting to make a report about, an unknown female that keeps trying to fight her. Report taken.

Threats – Walker Dr. A male subject had purchased a vehicle from an individual. A third party was upset about the purchase of the vehicle and sent the subject threatening messages. Report taken

Rape – In reference to a 16-year-old advising she was sexually assaulted two weeks ago. Report taken.

Missing Person – Great Oaks Dr- In reference to the complainant wanting to file a report that his wife is missing. The complainant lives in Morgan Co. and was advised he had to file the report with local law enforcement.

Burglary – Birch St. Complainant advised an unknown subject had broken her back door. No items were reported missing. She believed a named subject was the suspect.

Dispute -Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to a named subject breaking a female’s cell phone. Warrants taken on the male for criminal trespass.