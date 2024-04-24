MPD Reports: EMS assist with rough skydiving landing; restaurant employee arrested for throwing drink at customer; warrant pickup for rape and child molestation

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Hwy 78; Waffle House- Reference to a crowd on location disputing. A large crowd dispersed upon officer’s arrival. All appeared okay on location.

Other Law – West Marable Street – In reference to call. Male subject provided a false name and was shown to have a warrant out of LPD for Probation Violation. LPD advised do not place a hold, he was released on a citation for for disorderly conduct under a city ordinance.

Business Alarm – MLK Jr Blvd – In reference to a motion alarm activation. Business was checked, no signs of forced entry. All okay.

Illegal Parking – Court Street; In reference to an illegally parked vehicle per city ordinance section 94-48, driver moved vehicle.

Warrant/Arrest – Birch St.; – In reference to a named subject having a warrant for Aggravated Child Molestation and Rape out of Athens Clarke County. He was located, taken into custody and handed over to Clarke County SO.

EMS Assist – Towler St.; Monroe Airport – In reference to subject landing rough while skydiving, Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Edwards St- In reference to two parties getting into an argument in their backyard. Civil remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 @ Hwy 78 – In reference to a blue Honda Accord attempting to run the complainant off the road. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived and spotted on the Flock system leaving the city on Hwy 138 W. Walton County Sheriff’s Office notified.

Pedestrian hit by Vehicle – North Broad @ Highland Ave; In reference to a vehicle almost striking a pedestrian. Report taken.

Suspicious Persons – Hwy 138 @ MLK, Jr. Blvd – In reference to a church group asking for donations for the homeless. The group was advised of issues with loitering and walking in and out of traffic. They were advised to acquire a permit and left the area with no issue.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix – In reference to a female slumped over in the driver’s seat. She was then observed driving erratically through the parking lot. Negative contact in the area.

Dispute – New Lacy St; – In reference to a verbal dispute between two parties. One subject agreed to leave the residence till a later time.

Suspicious vehicle – W Spring St; Walmart: In reference to the complainant advising of a white truck with the odor of marijuana coming from it. Negative contact was made.

Dispute/Arrest – West Spring St; Wendy’s- Call in reference to an employee throwing and hitting a customer with a drink. She was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and released on MPD on citations.

Dispute – East Spring Street/Popeyes – In reference to an unruly customer that damaged property. Subject was identified, warrant taken out for Criminal Trespass.

Dispute Non-Violent – Perry St. – Female on location was at a residence visiting from Florida and the subject locked her out of residence not allowing her in to get her personal items. Contact was made with the subject in residence, and he allowed her to retrieve her items. She was then given a courtesy ride to Quality Inn.

Dispute – Marble Ln- Call in reference to a female refusing to leave the residence. Contact was made with the complainant who was extremely intoxicated. He advised the female was no longer on location and just wished to document the incident.

Animal complaint – W Marable St; Apt A: In reference to the complainant advising of her neighbor’s K-9 attempting to attack her and her K-9. Animal control advised.

Assault call – E Fambrough St. In reference to subject reporting her brother was assaulted at an unknown location on Davis St. Complainant stated he was attacked by an unknown person and could not provide a location of his whereabouts. Complainant was transported to Piedmont Walton. Multiple areas on Davis St and Pine Park were checked for the incident location, negative contact made. Report taken.

Other Law – Maple Lane – In reference to named male subject calling about another subject on location. The other subject was gone when officers arrived but was located in the area. Parties were separated for the night and the situation was documented.

