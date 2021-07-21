MPD Reports: Homeowner shoots at suspect entering his trailer; Suspect allegedly exposes himself near coin laundry

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 8 – 15, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – North Broad Street @ Valero Station: Male subject arrested for an outstanding Warrant.

Dispute – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd (Domino s Pizza): In reference to an unauthorized charge on her bill that is pending. Complainant was given civil remedies.

Dispute – Roosevelt Street in reference to two parties arguing. Situation mediated.

Dispute – Plaza Drive. In reference to A couple having a verbal dispute. One asked to be taken to Piedmont Walton for a mental evaluation. An escort was provided for him. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Church St @ Barron Drive: In reference to a road rage incident that occurred in the county on Hwy 11 near Criswell Rd.

Traffic Offense – Charlotte Rowell at Hwy 78 entrance ramp – Male subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of the vehicle found the driver and front seat passenger to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Both men were arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail.

Dispute – G.W. Carver. In reference to a complainant stating her vehicle was scratched by neighborhood children. Complainant stated she was not worried about it.

Theft – Windsong Dr in reference to an unknown person taking pills from a named subject, report taken.

Theft – S Madison Ave. Reference to complainant reporting that several items including a Walther P22 pistol had been stolen from under her bed. Walker advised that only maintenance and her pest control company had access to the apartment. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Birch St in reference to a named subject on location. He was arrested for active warrants and another subject was arrested for Hindering Apprehension of Criminal.

Damage to Property – Birch St – in reference to complainant driving on Felker St when her windshield was shattered by oncoming traffic. Report Taken.

Loud Music – Carwood Dr & Elm Dr several people on location drinking and playing cards, they agreed to keep the music down.

Dispute – Rose Four individuals were all on location with subject. All did not want one individual there because he was in an altercation with them in Winder Ga. Subject agreed to leave. Winder PD OIC notified.

Traffic Offense – East Church St @ County Day School. Reference a White Chevrolet Impala stopped for an obscured tag. Further investigation led to the arrest of a named subject for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Home Invasion – Walker Dr. Complainant stated that someone entered his camper trailer he is living in while the residence at Walker is being renovated and complainant had shot at the suspect. After further investigation, it was concluded that no crime had occurred, and the man was advised of remedies.

Entering Auto – Reed Way. In reference to the complainant seeing a B/M wearing a black hoodie walking around a vehicle in his driveway. Officer’s had negative contact with anyone in the area. It did not appear the vehicle had been entered.

Fire Assist – E Marable St: In reference to flames coming from the Gas Meter. TOT Monroe Fire Department.

Suspicious Person – East Church Street at the Coin Laundry: In reference to a tall, thin built black male exposing himself in the area. Subject was gone when officers arrive. Officers searched area with negative contact.

Dispute – Woodland Rd: In reference to subject getting some of his personal items and complainant locking the door. Situation was mediated and subject left for the day.

Wanted – Barrow County Jail in reference to an inmate having active warrants from MPD. Hobbs was picked up and transported to the County Jail.

Dispute – North Broad Street (Wayfare Hotel) in reference to property exchange between film businesses. Civil remedies advised; situation mediated.