MPD Reports: If you have warrants it may not be a good idea to offer to help a friend remove his vehicle when he’s being arrested

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 8 – 15, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Etten Dr. In reference to two parties having a discussion that became heated. Called in third party. The parties separated on their own. All ok.

Dispute – West Spring St (Haven Inn) In reference to two parties arguing with staff over a refund. The situation was mediated.

Lost/Found Property – S Broad St. Woman found a wallet belonging to subject at the Wells Fargo ATM. The wallet has been placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Traffic Offense – Charlotte Rowell Blvd & Hwy 78 In reference to a vehicle turning left on on left turn. Driver was arrest for warrant out of Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and a female was arrest for Possession of schedule II

Hit & Run – Perry St. Reference to a blue BMW struck by a gold Ford Flex. Investigation into incident identified the suspect who fled the scene. Contact made with him at New Hope Church Road and he was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.

Civil Dispute – S Broad St – Walton Mill in reference to a woman stating she paid Walton Mill rent but the staff stated they never received the payment. Report made.

Enter Auto – Store House Ct in reference to a book bag taken from a vehicle, report taken.

Dispute – Plaza Dr. Reference to Complainant reporting a physical dispute between subject and himself at Bridgeport Lane. Complainant had visible wound to the left eye. Complainant turned over to EMS. Contact attempted with subject and (witness) at Bridgeport lane. No contact made. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mt Vernon Rd. Reference to a U-Haul van listed as stolen seen heading towards City of Monroe. Contact made with van on HWY 78 at Unisia Drive. Female driver was arrested for receiving stolen property motor vehicle. Juvenile in van turned over to person per her request.

Child Abuse – South Broad St Complainants alleged ex-wife struck their child in the face, report made and DFCS notified.

Burglary Attempt – Glen Iris Dr In reference to some unknown person kicking the front door. Unknown person, unknown description, unknown direction of travel. No damage to the door. Area checked no contact with anyone walking around.

Assault – West Spring St. Reference to complainant an attendee at Ridgeview reporting incident with patient that was attempting to escape. Complainant declined to press charges. report taken.

Traffic Stop – Mill St & S Madison Ave in reference to a white SUV running a stop sign. The female driver was arrested for driving without a valid license. Released on Copy.

Juvenile Complainant – Towler St. In reference to juvenile being unruly and inviting another into the residence. Subject was gone when officers arrive. Situation was mediated and the mother was advised of the juvenile complainant process as well as TPO/CT process for subject.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel St at S Jackson St. In reference to a subject walking with a book bag in a residential area. Subject had an active warrant out of Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. GCSO did not wish to place a hold. Subject sent on their way and advised of remedies.

Assault – 140 Blaine St – Subject reported an assault that occurred on 07/08/2021 at Etten Dr. Report taken

Threats – Unisia Dr. – Walmart DC. In reference to the complainant, stating her ex-boyfriend was making threats to come to her and kill her, the staff members and then himself.

Traffic Offense – Lacy St @ Pine Park St: A male subject was arrested for driving on a suspended license. He was then ROC from PD. Another subject arrived on the scene to remove the vehicle from the roadway and was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Lawrenceville PD and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.