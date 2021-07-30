MPD Reports: Man accuses his ex girlfriend of stealing $4,800 from his account while he was incarcerated

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 15 – 22, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Hit and Run – Peters and Foster – A complainant stated that a named subject had struck her vehicle in the roadway. they exchanged information and agreed to meet at his house to pay for the damages but he absconded. He was later involved in another hit and run in Oconee County and after a foot pursuit was taken into custody. No MPD charges due to him fulfilling obligations in accordance with OCGA 40-6-270.

Suspicious Person – Brown Oil – A named person was observed on location and taken into custody on active MPD warrants.

Dispute – Subject was arrested for FV Battery following a domestic dispute. He also had an active FTA warrant out of the city.

Warrant Attempt – Monroe Motor Inn: Two women were arrested inside their motel room following a warrant attempt for outstanding felony warrants.

Burglary In Progress – Cook St.- In reference to a b/m seen on camera trying to make entry in the backdoor. Both the back and front door were checked by Officers. All appeared secured.

Theft Report – Walker Dr. A subject advised an unknown person(s) had stolen several items from his residence. He had a Temporary Protection Order on him from that residence for the last month. At this time, it is unknown when the items were taken.

Theft Report – Pine Park in reference to a bike that was taken, black and orange unknown band of bike and unknown of price of the bike. Area was searched with negative contact. Report made.

Shoplifting – Home Depot – In reference to a male stealing $960 worth of copper. Items were in parking lot. Suspect was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Fraud – Blaine St: Complainant alleged his ex-girlfriend took $4,800.00 dollars from his account while he was lodged in the Walton County Jail.

Traffic Offense – A man was arrested following a foot pursuit for a brake light violation, obstruction and a probation violation warrant.

Stolen Vehicle / Civil Issue – Baron Dr. Complainant’s vehicle was believed to have been stolen last date. Vehicle was found to have been repossessed. Report taken.

Suicide Threats – N. Broad St.-Deer Acres. The Caller advised a resident of Deer Acres was intoxicated and was talking about killing himself. Turned over to EMS.