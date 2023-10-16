MPD Reports: Man arrested after making u-turn to avoid road check; woman says she was abducted from St. Mountain and sexually assaulted

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 5, – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Irving St. @ Perry St. – Caller stated a female was harassing students at the bus stop, no contact was made with female subject.

Suspicious Person – Gatewood Way- Female subject reporting a male subject knocked on her door and windows. Tiffany advised she does not know the male subject. Area checked with negative contact.

Other Law – Blaine Street, MPD Lobby- Complainant wanted to meet an officer to discuss her previous assault case. Officer met with the complainant and discussed her case. Everything in good order.

Lost Item – Mayfield Dr.- Subject wished to report three dealer tags as lost due to him not knowing where they’re located.

Traffic Stop – Glen Iris @ East Spring; In reference to a subject being stopped for hands free.

Suspicious person – Springer Ln. Complainant called about a male subject walking through her yard. The male subject was criminally trespassed from the residence indefinitely.

Animal Complaint – Stewart Ct- Complainant called in reference to a loose pit-bull killing her chickens. Case turned over to animal control.

Damage to property – McDaniel St.- Female subject was exiting the driveway of the above address and struck the mailbox. Report taken.

Unknown Law – South Broad & Alcovy Street- Report of a dark sedan sitting in the roadway with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. Vehicle was gone upon Officer’s and EMS arrival.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel St./ Breedlove Dr.- Reference two juveniles and two adult subjects panhandling near the intersection. Subjects were advised they are not allowed to panhandle, subjects left the area.

Follow Up/ Stolen vehicle – Hwy 78- Upon arrival officers discovered that it was unrelated to the missing dealer tags but in reference to a stolen semi-truck that was taken off the lot this date and found at the above location.

Civil issue – Plaza Dr. In reference to a female subject feeling uncomfortable with how her friend is treating her because she owes her friend $2,500 that was loaned to her, and she has not paid her back yet. Civil remedies advised.

Stolen Car – South Broad Street – In reference to a stolen vehicle. After taking report the vehicle was located next door at John Supermarket were the subject parked earlier this date not stolen just misplaced.

EMS Assist – W Spring St- Reference female slumped over while pills in hand. Traffic stop conducted, no signs of impairment.

Suspicious persons call – Towler St In reference to several juveniles on location banging on the resident’s wall. Negative contact made.

Road Check – North Broad/Hwy 78 – 55 vehicles screened, 2 searched (: PC) and 1 Arrest.

Road check/traffic stop – Male subject made an improper U-Turn at the road check at Hwy 78E on ramp and failed to yield to emergency equipment. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Chatham County, he was arrested and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without further incident.

Agency Assist – West Spring / Huddle House – In reference to a GSP traffic stop. Driver was arrested for DUI and Suspended License and transport to WCSO without incident.

Fraud – Applebee’s -Female subject called in reference to her debit card being stolen from Applebee’s and used at several locations. Report taken.

Lost Item – South Broad Street in reference to a purse missing. The purse turned into the pharmacy.

Suspicious Vehicle – Advance Auto. In reference to a report of a possibly drunk female leaving the store towards downtown. Area checked with no contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Southview Dr and Baker St – In reference to a vehicle burning rubber. Negative

Suspicious Person – E. Spring St. – In reference to a male subject drinking on location. He had active obstruction warrants out of Jackson County.

Suspicious Person – Family Dollar. Report of an unknown black male walking out of the store through the back door 20 minutes prior to the 911 call. Complainant advised of remedies and to call if he came back.

Dispute – Shop at Breedlove – In reference to a dispute between two subjects, in which a third party stated he observed one strike strike the inside of their vehicle. Contact was made with both parties who appeared to be OK.

Dispute – Nowell St. – In reference to the occupants of the listed address disputing over residency and money. Parties were advised of remedies and the eviction process. Report taken.

Mechanical Breakdown – W Spring St. / Panera Bread – In reference to an unoccupied vehicle stopped in the roadway with hazard lights on. Made contact with the owner who was issued a citation for No Insurance. Vehicle removed by Taylor’s.

Agency Assist / Traffic Stop – W Highland and Wayne Street – Male subject stopped for no lights. Subject was operating a motor vehicle under the influence. GSP arrested the subject for DUI under 21 YOA, Vehicle was released to family.

Dispute – Perry St. at KIng St. – Anonymous caller that people were at the King St. Park talking about shooting someone. Negative contact with anyone near the park. An Officer made contact with two individuals going home from work at Panera Bread. All OK.

Warrant Service – Rockdale County Jail – Picked up male subject from Rockdale County Jail on a Failure to Appear warrant and transported hime to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St. – In reference to two individuals wearing all black walking southbound from Tanglewood in the roadway. Individuals were identified and sent on their way.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pavillion: U Haul parked on location, unoccupied. Vehicle came back OK.

Suspicious Person – Jack Peters: Female subject claimed she was abducted from Stone Mountain and brought to Monroe and sexually assaulted. CID notified and responded.

