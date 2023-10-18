MPD Reports: Man arrested for making false report that somebody was stealing his A/C unit; sleepy doordash/uber drivers

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 5, – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Firearms – Southview Dr – In reference to firearms being discharged in the area. Area check with negative contact. All ok on location.

Firearms – Ridge Rd – In reference to the complainant hearing multiple gunshots. Area checked with negative contact.

Traffic Stop – N. Midland Ave. at E. Marable St. – Stopped male subject for riding his bike on the wrong side of the road and no red light on the rear of the bike. Probable cause search produced approximately 24 grams of marijauna. He was transported to the PD, finger printed and released on the citation.

Dispute – Ridge Rd; – In reference to the complainant wanting her grandson and his girlfriend to leave the residence. Civil remedies advised.

Emergency Message – Spruce Ln – In reference to Piedmont Walton unable to contact the family of a patient that had been discharged. Contact was made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Highway 78E @ Lowry Rd – Walton County Sheriff’s Office advised of a vehicle DOT Monroe that was failing to maintain lane. Contact made with the vehicle at Unisia. Officer witnessed the vehicle failing to maintain lane. Driver was issued a citation for Hands free and Failure To Maintain Lane.

Suspicious Vehicle – Chick-fil-A – In reference to an occupied vehicle in the parking lot after business hours. Driver stated they were taking a break from working Doordash. All OK.

Suspicious Vehicle – Jersey Mikes – In reference to a gray passenger car parked on location, with a male subject sleeping inside. He was an Uber driver, who advised he was sleeping due to being too tired to drive. All ok.

Foot Patrol – Area of Mears, Radford, S Madison, E Fambrough, Victory Dr, Atha, Walker, Matthis, Douglas, W Fambrough, 6th, 5th, 4th, 3rd, Barrett, Walton Mills.

Area Check – Monroe Motor Inn – In reference to a male subject calling about someone attempting to take his AC unit. He was arrested for false report of a crime and misuse of a 911 system.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring Street at Quality Foods – Male subject stopped for window tint violation. He was arrested for driving without a license. Vehicle towed via Taylors.

Disabled Vehicle – Hwy 78 @ Marabel Street Bridge; White Nissan Sentra shut off and will not turn back on, vehicle was pushed out of the roadway and onto the shoulder waiting roadside assistance. The driver was given a courtesy ride to the Walton Truck stop.

Damage to Property – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to the complainant wanting to report her vehicle being damaged

Road Rage – Charlotte Rowell, Hwy 11- Complainant called about a vehicle riding his bumper. Complainant and the other vehicle were gone when officers arrived.

Follow Up – South Broad Street @ Chevron; In reference to a female subject wanting to meet with officers. She was okay and was removed from GCIC/NCIC as a missing person.

Fraud – Blaine St. @ MPD- Male subject made a lobby report in reference to fraudulent activity on his bank account, report taken.

Damage to Property – South Broad Street; In reference to a K9 being struck by a vehicle. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived, report declined by dog owner.

Dispute – Davis Street- Dispute between the residents of the home and an individual who was hired to pressure wash the home. Dispute mediated. Report taken. Remedies advised.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler Street – In reference to juvenile smoking marijuana in the breezeway of the apartments. Area checked and no contact was made with said juveniles.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring Street @ Beautyville – Male subject stopped for traffic violation. He had two outstanding warrants for his arrest – one out of Athens Clarke County and one out of Braselton Police Department. The subject was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Child Abuse – Kendal Ct; in reference to a subject concerned about bruises on 5-year-old nephew after picking him up from his mom. Venue was determined to be in Barrow County., remedies advised

