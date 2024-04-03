MPD Reports: Man on life support airlifted to Grady after suspected overdose at work

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 21 – 28, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to property – Southview Dr. – In reference to the damage to property, complainant wanted a report for damage to his pickup truck which consists of scratches down the driver side of his truck. The truck was left at Will Henry’s overnight Sun.-Mon.

Trespassing – MLK Jr Blvd Zaxbys – In reference to serving subject her trespass notice from the restaurant. All OK.

Juvenile Complaint – Tall Oaks E. – In reference to a juvenile complainant reported that two girls in the neighborhood keep trying to “jump” her daughter. Remedies advised and report taken.

Hit and Run – E Marable; Hot Spot – In reference to a hit and run that occurred near Matthews Park. Suspect vehicle was gone when report taken by traffic units

Warrant – Stone Creek Dr – Female subject has a warrant through Oconee County SO. OCSO requested MPD attempt to make contact. No answer at the door to the residence.

Warrant – G W Carver Drive Male subject was taken into custody without incident on an active warrant through Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – Davis St- In reference to the complainant and subject in a dispute. Subject was located and criminally trespassed from the above address. All ok.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – In reference a Walmart employee having been brought in by EMS for a possible drug overdose. The complainant; subject’s mother wanting a report for the incident. Subject is currently on life support due to a possible brain bled. He was in the process of being transported to Grady.

Suspicious Activity – E Washington St, while patrolling the area, Officer observed a interior light on in a vehicle. To ensure the vehicle had not been entered the vehicle was checked. No signs were observed of the vehicle being entered. Dispatch attempted to contact the owner via phone, no answer.

Suspicious Person – Edwards St at Byrant Rd, male subject walking around residential area. Due to time frame, not well light area, and area known for entering autos to occur contact was made with the male. The male was identified and advised he had just left the store and was walking home. All was ok.

Disturb The Peace – N Midland Ave; Will Henry’s – In reference to complainant stating a group of individuals on location acting like “white trash,” and being loud. Individuals on location were waiting for a ride, no loud disturbances observed. Complainant also stated multiple fights had occurred during the night. However, Monroe Police were not dispatched to any fights at Will Herny’s.

Suspicious Vehicle – Thompson Ridge – In reference to subject parked on location in a silver 2021 Toyota Camry. Subject was asleep, and the vehicle was running. Subject advised that he works for ABC Legal out of Lithonia and was on location delivering a packet. The packet was on the front porch, and he had multiple other packets in a box in his passenger seat that corroborated his story. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Lacy St, – Male subject was observed walking in the middle of the roadway and not moving for traffic. When contact was made with him he became extremely defensive and erratic in his intoxicated state. He refused to identify himself and was arrested for obstruction and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Theft Report – Garden Ct. – Complainant reported that his black S&W 9MM was taken on Tuesday at 0700 hours from his residence. Report taken and the weapon was entered onto GCIC as stolen.

Traffic Stop – Davis St – Vehicle stopped for window tint and a subject in the front seat had active warrants. He was taken into custody and turned over to Barrow County.

Wanted Person – South Broad St Female subject was placed under arrest for her Violation Probation warrant.

Juvenile Issue – High School Rd. at E. Church St. Pilot Park – Mother advised her daughter (10) did not want to get in the vehicle. I arrived on scene and her daughter got in the vehicle. Remedies advised.

Damage to Property – S. Madison Ave. – Fire Chief reported damage to the driver side windshield on one of the fire trucks. It is believed to have happened while in the station. Report taken.

Downed Stop Sign – W. Vine St. at South Broad St. – There was previous damage to the stop sign as there was a piece of a 2X6 at the base holding it up. Notified City Works through dispatch.

Fraud Report – Magnolia Ter. – Complainant wanted to make a report because her son’s SSN was flagged when attempting to file taxes as fraud. Nothing was taken from complainant, remedies were advised.

Wanted Person – Towler St – In reference to a male subject on location with active warrants. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to WC Jail.

